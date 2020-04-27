The Washington state Department of Health (DOH) confirmed 202 new cases and 11 deaths from COVID-19 in Washington as of midnight Saturday, bringing statewide totals to 13,521 infections, including 749 deaths. So far, 175,477 tests have been conducted in Washington, the department said Sunday.
As Gov. Jay Inslee navigates a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, his role has shifted dramatically as he has tried to calm a state nervous over the outbreak as well as its economic fallout, including a nearly unprecedented surge in unemployment, while also clashing with the White House over the federal government’s role in the crisis.
Meanwhile, Georgia, Oklahoma, Colorado and Florida are among the states that have moved to partially reopen, even as White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx said Sunday that some form of social distancing will likely remain in place through the summer, The Washington Post reported. It was the latest instance of conflicting signals amid a pandemic that so far has claimed the lives of more than 54,000 Americans.
Poll shows rising support for voting by mail amid pandemic
Americans’ support for mail-in voting has jumped amid concerns about the safety of polling places during the coronavirus pandemic, but a wide partisan divide suggests President Donald Trump’s public campaign against vote by mail may be resonating with his Republican backers.
A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds Democrats are now much more likely than Republicans to support their state conducting elections exclusively by mail, 47% to 29%.
In 2018, about half as many Democrats were in favor, and there was little difference in the views of Democrats and Republicans on the question.
The survey also found a partisan divide on support for no-excuse absentee voting, the system in place in most states, including almost all the top presidential battlegrounds, even as a majority of Americans say they favor that practice.
The increased partisanship in the debate over how America votes comes just as that question has been thrust into the forefront of American politics. As health officials warn about the risk of spreading the coronavirus at polling places, some in the Republican Party have tried to limit the expansion of mail voting, with Trump and others openly fretting that it may enable too many people to cast their ballots for the GOP to win in November.
The fizz added to your bubbly drinks is becoming harder to come by, sparking concerns about flat beer and soda.
That’s because the coronavirus pandemic is putting a strain on supplies used in carbonation, experts say.
Fizzy drinks require carbon dioxide, which is often captured during the production of ethanol for gasoline, Reuters reports. But the virus has lowered the demand for fuel, leading to closures at some ethanol plants, according to the news outlet.
“The supply is rapidly deteriorating,” Geoff Cooper of the ethanol industry’s Renewable Fuels Association told Forbes magazine. “Absent of some intervention to keep these facilities running, it will further deteriorate. We’re on the verge of something fairly disruptive. It’s going to be hard to come by.”
"I've been exposed to it." When James Simpson learned of an outbreak among the teens he counseled at a Burien mental-health center, he was nervous about how his employer was handling it. Before long, more than half of the teenage residents had tested positive, and Simpson was dead at age 28. Read the Times Watchdog story.
With May rent looming, some Seattle tenants are eyeing 'rent strikes' if their landlords don't negotiate. But a rent strike comes with risks, and even some of those who believe in the concept are scared. So are small-time landlords.
One big company got a $1.4 million federal loan to help it through the coronavirus crisis — then paid its CEO $1.7 million. The Paycheck Protection Program was meant to help small businesses, but its payouts are sparking outrage.
