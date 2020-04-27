The Washington state Department of Health (DOH) confirmed 202 new cases and 11 deaths from COVID-19 in Washington as of midnight Saturday, bringing statewide totals to 13,521 infections, including 749 deaths. So far, 175,477 tests have been conducted in Washington, the department said Sunday.

As Gov. Jay Inslee navigates a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, his role has shifted dramatically as he has tried to calm a state nervous over the outbreak as well as its economic fallout, including a nearly unprecedented surge in unemployment, while also clashing with the White House over the federal government’s role in the crisis.

Meanwhile, Georgia, Oklahoma, Colorado and Florida are among the states that have moved to partially reopen, even as White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx said Sunday that some form of social distancing will likely remain in place through the summer, The Washington Post reported. It was the latest instance of conflicting signals amid a pandemic that so far has claimed the lives of more than 54,000 Americans.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday afternoon.

