By

The Washington state Department of Health (DOH) confirmed 202 new cases and 11 deaths from COVID-19 in Washington as of midnight Saturday, bringing statewide totals to 13,521 infections, including 749 deaths. So far, 175,477 tests have been conducted in Washington, the department said Sunday.

As Gov. Jay Inslee navigates a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, his role has shifted dramatically as he has tried to calm a state nervous over the outbreak as well as its economic fallout, including a nearly unprecedented surge in unemployment, while also clashing with the White House over the federal government’s role in the crisis.

Meanwhile, Georgia, Oklahoma, Colorado and Florida are among the states that have moved to partially reopen, even as White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx said Sunday that some form of social distancing will likely remain in place through the summer, The Washington Post reported. It was the latest instance of conflicting signals amid a pandemic that so far has claimed the lives of more than 54,000 Americans.

Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday afternoon.

Resources

More

Live updates:

Poll shows rising support for voting by mail amid pandemic

Americans’ support for mail-in voting has jumped amid concerns about the safety of polling places during the coronavirus pandemic, but a wide partisan divide suggests President Donald Trump’s public campaign against vote by mail may be resonating with his Republican backers.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds Democrats are now much more likely than Republicans to support their state conducting elections exclusively by mail, 47% to 29%.

In 2018, about half as many Democrats were in favor, and there was little difference in the views of Democrats and Republicans on the question.

The survey also found a partisan divide on support for no-excuse absentee voting, the system in place in most states, including almost all the top presidential battlegrounds, even as a majority of Americans say they favor that practice.

The increased partisanship in the debate over how America votes comes just as that question has been thrust into the forefront of American politics. As health officials warn about the risk of spreading the coronavirus at polling places, some in the Republican Party have tried to limit the expansion of mail voting, with Trump and others openly fretting that it may enable too many people to cast their ballots for the GOP to win in November.

Read the story here.

—The Associated Press
Advertising

No fizz in your fizzy drinks? Blame coronavirus

The fizz added to your bubbly drinks is becoming harder to come by, sparking concerns about flat beer and soda.

That’s because the coronavirus pandemic is putting a strain on supplies used in carbonation, experts say.

Fizzy drinks require carbon dioxide, which is often captured during the production of ethanol for gasoline, Reuters reports. But the virus has lowered the demand for fuel, leading to closures at some ethanol plants, according to the news outlet.

“The supply is rapidly deteriorating,” Geoff Cooper of the ethanol industry’s Renewable Fuels Association told Forbes magazine. “Absent of some intervention to keep these facilities running, it will further deteriorate. We’re on the verge of something fairly disruptive. It’s going to be hard to come by.”

Read the story here.

 

—The (Raleigh, N.C.) News & Observer

Quarantine Corner: Making it easier to be stuck at home

Brad Pitt's newest role is Dr. Anthony Fauci, infectious-disease czar. Watch Pitt, all stately and bespectacled, in this clip from the second at-home episode of "Saturday Night Live."

If your kids are climbing the walls, maybe they could climb El Capitan instead — virtually. Here are five things to enjoy with your kids this week, from that towering feat to a Harry Potter escape room.

Need workout ideas? Use these common household items, or find workout routines online from many Seattle-area gyms.

Jen Sotolongo uses a filled water gallon jug as a prop for her at-home workouts alongside her dog, Sitka. (Jen Sotolongo / Special to The Seattle Times)
Jen Sotolongo uses a filled water gallon jug as a prop for her at-home workouts alongside her dog, Sitka. (Jen Sotolongo / Special to The Seattle Times)

—Kris Higginson

Here's help

How to stock your medicine cabinet: Doctors and pharmacists are sharing recommendations for meds and equipment to have on hand during the pandemic.

Should kids wear face masks when they go outside? A pediatrician offers answers and tips in this Q&A.

If you need a coronavirus test, check our updating list of places to get it and people who are eligible.

Who owes you a refund — and should you even ask? Millions of people are navigating the complications of stalled-out travel, concerts, classes, camps and more. Here are some things to consider.

Those who face a large, imminent declines in income should absolutely pursue refunds for events, reservations and services they can no longer afford — or that are canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. But for consumers who are not yet desperate, the decision is more complicated. (Robert Neubecker / The New York Times)
Those who face a large, imminent declines in income should absolutely pursue refunds for events, reservations and services they can no longer afford — or that are canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. But for consumers who are not yet desperate, the decision is more complicated. (Robert Neubecker / The New York Times)

—Kris Higginson
Advertising

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Distancing measures could last through the summer. A top White House coronavirus official's prediction on Sunday came amid conflicting signals from state and federal leaders: In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee is being tested on this like never before, and his toughest challenges may lie ahead. In Georgia, restaurants open today with new limits. And in California, thousands of people are flocking to beaches despite the stay-home order.

"I've been exposed to it." When James Simpson learned of an outbreak among the teens he counseled at a Burien mental-health center, he was nervous about how his employer was handling it. Before long, more than half of the teenage residents had tested positive, and Simpson was dead at age 28. Read the Times Watchdog story.

With May rent looming, some Seattle tenants are eyeing 'rent strikes' if their landlords don't negotiate. But a rent strike comes with risks, and even some of those who believe in the concept are scared. So are small-time landlords.

From left: Alexis Modula, Sean Case, Ariel Burke, Carl Lawrence, Stephen Anunson, J.J. Stall, John Kantz and Cynthia Richey are part of the Ben Lomond Tenants’ Collective, a group of neighbors who have organized to ask their landlord for rent relief during the coronavirus pandemic. They live in an apartment on Capitol Hill. (Erika Schultz / The Seattle Times)
From left: Alexis Modula, Sean Case, Ariel Burke, Carl Lawrence, Stephen Anunson, J.J. Stall, John Kantz and Cynthia Richey are part of the Ben Lomond Tenants’ Collective, a group of neighbors who have organized to ask their landlord for rent relief during the coronavirus pandemic. They live in an apartment on Capitol Hill. (Erika Schultz / The Seattle Times)

President Donald Trump is changing tactics, calling the daily news briefings where he's often clashed with scientists "not worth the time." Aides say he'll appear in more tightly controlled settings. Here's a fact check on his recent statements, including one idea that prompted public health warnings.

One big company got a $1.4 million federal loan to help it through the coronavirus crisis — then paid its CEO $1.7 million. The Paycheck Protection Program was meant to help small businesses, but its payouts are sparking outrage.

Will South King County's mom-and-pop shops and restaurants vanish? Residents are fearing the loss of their communities' unique flavor as the pandemic threatens independent businesses.

Boon Boona coffee shop customers line up, spatially distanced, for owner Efrem Fesaha to take their order Thursday. Some South King County residents fear their area’s small-town flavor could be lost to the pandemic. This store was a former Woolworth’s. (Alan Berner / The Seattle Times)
Boon Boona coffee shop customers line up, spatially distanced, for owner Efrem Fesaha to take their order Thursday. Some South King County residents fear their area’s small-town flavor could be lost to the pandemic. This store was a former Woolworth’s. (Alan Berner / The Seattle Times)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is back at work today after becoming dangerously ill with COVID-19. Britain is at its moment of "maximum risk," he says.

Sorry, beer and soda fans. The pandemic could make your drinks flat. It all has to do with the lower demand for gas.

A Navy ship is heading home to Everett with nearly three dozen COVID-19 cases. Navy officials are vowing to keep the outbreak aboard the destroyer USS Kidd from spreading.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd transits the Pacific Ocean in 2017. (Tyler Preston / U.S. Navy)
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd transits the Pacific Ocean in 2017. (Tyler Preston / U.S. Navy)

—Kris Higginson

Coronavirus resources

How is this outbreak affecting you?

What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.

Seattle Times staff

Most Read Local Stories