By
 

White House officials are warning that the U.S. will lose COVID-19 vaccines and treatments if Congress fails to provide additional COVID-19 response funding.

Other countries, including Japan and Vietnam, have already placed orders for COVID-19 treatments and vaccines that U.S. officials cannot commit to without the additional funding. The federal government has already had to curtail free COVID-19 treatments for people without health insurance and ration monoclonal antibody supplies due to dwindling funds.

Meanwhile, researchers are looking into improving COVID-19 vaccines, testing combination shots and nasal drops to keep up with the mutating virus, though it’s unclear if changes are necessary.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.

Navigating the pandemic

More

Beijing enforces lockdowns, expands COVID-19 mass testing

Workers put up fencing and police restricted who could leave a locked-down area in Beijing on Tuesday as authorities in the Chinese capital stepped up efforts to prevent a major COVID-19 outbreak like the one that has all but shut down the city of Shanghai.

People lined up for throat swabs across much of Beijing as mass testing was expanded to 11 of the city’s 16 districts.

Another 22 cases were found in the last 24 hours, Beijing health officials said at a late afternoon news conference, bringing the total to 92 since the outbreak was discovered five days ago. That is tiny in comparison to Shanghai, where the number of cases has topped 500,000 and at least 190 people have died. No deaths have been reported from the still-nascent outbreak in Beijing.

Read the story here.

—Ken Moritsugu, The Associated Press
Advertising
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories