White House officials are warning that the U.S. will lose COVID-19 vaccines and treatments if Congress fails to provide additional COVID-19 response funding.

Other countries, including Japan and Vietnam, have already placed orders for COVID-19 treatments and vaccines that U.S. officials cannot commit to without the additional funding. The federal government has already had to curtail free COVID-19 treatments for people without health insurance and ration monoclonal antibody supplies due to dwindling funds.

Meanwhile, researchers are looking into improving COVID-19 vaccines, testing combination shots and nasal drops to keep up with the mutating virus, though it’s unclear if changes are necessary.

