President Donald Trump expands his battle with the World Health Organization: Trump and his top aides are working behind the scenes to sideline the WHO on several new fronts as they seek to shift blame for the coronavirus pandemic to the world body, according to U.S. and foreign officials involved in the discussions. The steps now being taken go beyond the temporary funding freeze the president announced last week, raising concerns that the organization could be permanently weakened amid a rapidly spreading crisis.
Boeing kills its $4.2 billion purchase of Embraer as the pandemic roils the aviation industry: After more than two years of negotiations, Boeing on Saturday terminated its proposed $4.2 billion deal to acquire the commercial jet business of Brazilian regional jet maker Embraer. As Boeing and Embraer trade barbs, industry observers believe the real reason for terminating the deal is the collapse in demand for airplanes due to the coronavirus pandemic and Boeing’s urgent need to conserve cash as revenue dries up.
The leader of Belarus scoffs at lockdowns: “There are no viruses here,” the autocratic Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, recently told a reporter at a crowded arena. “Do you see any of them flying around? I don’t see them either.” Belarus is an outlier, having never imposed any restrictions on gatherings, businesses and schools. Nearly 9,000 people in the country are known to have been infected, with 63 having died — although there is some evidence the true numbers are being suppressed.
One rich New York hospital got Warren Buffett's help; this one got duct tape: Every hospital in New York has struggled to cope with the pandemic, but the outbreak has laid bare the deep disparities in the city’s health care system. The virus is killing black and Latino New Yorkers at about twice the rate of white residents, and hospitals serving the sickest patients often work with the fewest resources.
