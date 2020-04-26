State health officials on Saturday confirmed an additional 342 cases and 15 deaths from COVID-19 in Washington, bringing the total number of cases to 13,319 and the total number of deaths to 738.

In another sign of the economic havoc dealt by the coronavirus pandemic, Boeing on Saturday killed its proposed $4.2 billion acquisition of the commercial jet business of Embraer, the regional Brazilian jetmaker. Industry observers who had been expecting the decision said the real reason for terminating the deal is the collapse in demand for airplanes due to the pandemic and Boeing’s urgent need to conserve cash as revenue dries up.

The Navy reports that the number of sailors aboard the Everett-based USS Kidd confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus has nearly doubled, rising from 18 on Friday to 33.

