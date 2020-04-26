By

State health officials on Saturday confirmed an additional 342 cases and 15 deaths from COVID-19 in Washington, bringing the total number of cases to 13,319 and the total number of deaths to 738.

In another sign of the economic havoc dealt by the coronavirus pandemic, Boeing on Saturday killed its proposed $4.2 billion acquisition of the commercial jet business of Embraer, the regional Brazilian jetmaker. Industry observers who had been expecting the decision said the real reason for terminating the deal is the collapse in demand for airplanes due to the pandemic and Boeing’s urgent need to conserve cash as revenue dries up.

The Navy reports that the number of sailors aboard the Everett-based USS Kidd confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus has nearly doubled, rising from 18 on Friday to 33.

Throughout Sunday, on this page, we'll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world.

Lives Remembered

This many cases. That many deaths. More and more each day. If you don't know someone who's been sickened or killed by COVID-19, it can be easy to grow numb to these figures.

But whole families and communities are grieving, and if we are to truly understand the toll this coronavirus has taken — and is taking — their stories need to be front and center.

Each data point you hear about represents a human life whose loss is felt by countless other people.

Here, we chronicle some of them in a series we're calling "Lives Remembered."

If someone special to you has died of COVID-19, and you would like to share their story, please tell us about them by emailing newstips@seattletimes.com with the subject line “Lives Remembered.”

Read their stories here.

—The Seattle Times
Catch up on the past 24 hours

President Donald Trump expands his battle with the World Health Organization: Trump and his top aides are working behind the scenes to sideline the WHO on several new fronts as they seek to shift blame for the coronavirus pandemic to the world body, according to U.S. and foreign officials involved in the discussions. The steps now being taken go beyond the temporary funding freeze the president announced last week, raising concerns that the organization could be permanently weakened amid a rapidly spreading crisis.

Stimulus money brings relief, splurges and generosity: As federal payments of up to $1,200 per person pour in, Washingtonians are using the money in ways that show how deeply the pandemic has changed our lives — and how difficult it may be to put things back to normal. Meanwhile, Kirkland is distributing $1,000 checks to businesses hit early by the virus, and the City of Seattle is considering how to spend its $14 million in federal relief money.

Can Washington reach the governor's wide-scale testing goal? A dramatic ramp-up of testing and contact tracing called for by Gov. Jay Inslee this week in his plan for gradually ending the lockdown faces stark and daunting obstacles, from the practical to the political. It's unclear how, whether and when Washington could actually achieve its ambitious testing goals.

Boeing kills its $4.2 billion purchase of Embraer as the pandemic roils the aviation industry: After more than two years of negotiations, Boeing on Saturday terminated its proposed $4.2 billion deal to acquire the commercial jet business of Brazilian regional jet maker Embraer. As Boeing and Embraer trade barbs, industry observers believe the real reason for terminating the deal is the collapse in demand for airplanes due to the coronavirus pandemic and Boeing’s urgent need to conserve cash as revenue dries up.

The leader of Belarus scoffs at lockdowns: “There are no viruses here,” the autocratic Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, recently told a reporter at a crowded arena. “Do you see any of them flying around? I don’t see them either.” Belarus is an outlier, having never imposed any restrictions on gatherings, businesses and schools. Nearly 9,000 people in the country are known to have been infected, with 63 having died — although there is some evidence the true numbers are being suppressed.

One rich New York hospital got Warren Buffett's help; this one got duct tape: Every hospital in New York has struggled to cope with the pandemic, but the outbreak has laid bare the deep disparities in the city’s health care system. The virus is killing black and Latino New Yorkers at about twice the rate of white residents, and hospitals serving the sickest patients often work with the fewest resources.

How should you stock your medicine cabinet? Right now, there is no cure for the coronavirus. And although doctors and researchers are making progress on different ways to treat the illness, much remains uncertain. Many common symptoms continue to be identified, and families staying at home can take steps now to prepare in case someone falls ill, to best monitor one’s health and to alleviate symptoms. Here's what doctors and pharmacists say you should — and should not — have in your medicine cabinet at this time.

Seattle Times staff

