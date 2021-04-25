Vaccine providers can resume inoculations with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Washington state.

Gov. Jay Inslee on Saturday said vaccine experts with the Western States Scientific Safety Review work group gave the greenlight to continue using the vaccine, which had been on pause for 12 days in Washington state as regulators examined the association between the vaccine and rare blood clots.

Restarting shots with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will boost Washington’s overall vaccine supply modestly. Vaccine providers in the state held back 170,000 doses of J&J during the pause.

