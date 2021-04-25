Gov. Jay Inslee on Saturday said vaccine experts with the Western States Scientific Safety Review work group gave the greenlight to continue using the vaccine, which had been on pause for 12 days in Washington state as regulators examined the association between the vaccine and rare blood clots.
Restarting shots with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will boost Washington’s overall vaccine supply modestly. Vaccine providers in the state held back 170,000 doses of J&J during the pause.
In the U.S., upwards of 3 million people a day are leaving vaccine sites with new immunity and new questions about what to do with it.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that if you’re fully vaccinated, have waited through two weeks of immunity buildup, and are otherwise healthy, you’re all clear to travel. But that may feel easier said than done.
Travel planning today comes with novel anxieties, some of them easier to answer than others. Is it safe to fly? Experts say yes, even though middle seats are no longer being blocked. Is it better to stay in an Airbnb or a hotel? Depends on what type of experience you want. Can I bring my unvaccinated kids? Only if you’re comfortable with their potential viral exposure. (But go ahead, bring the pandemic puppy.)
The considerations worth taking differ from household to household. Being thorough about how you plan can effectively mitigate risk and exposure-and soothe anxiety and eliminate stress before and during a trip. What good is a vacation, after all, if it doesn’t offer mental respite? It can be done. Read more here.