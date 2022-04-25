A federal judged in Florida voided a nationwide mask requirement on planes, trains, buses, and other forms of transportation. This past week, mask mandates on public transit in cities across the country have been revoked, causing some people to rethink the safety of their daily commute.

Meanwhile, enrollment in Washington colleges has plummeted, especially among men, in part because of the pandemic. Educators are still figuring out why enrollment numbers dropped dramatically and why at almost every institution, women outnumber men. The pandemic-caused drop in college enrollment is happening at universities across the nation, and so too is the gender gap, but the issues in Washington seem to run deeper.

In Alaska, teenagers have limited options for eating disorder treatments and psychiatric care. There are long waitlists for counselors, therapists, and those who specialize in treatments for young people. These issues existed before the pandemic, but have worsened as it wears on.

After a two-year hiatus, Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Carnival is back. Sao Paulo also kicked off its Carnival parade this weekend. The parades usually take place in February or March, but mayors in both cities announced they were postponing Carnival by two months because of the omicron variant.

