A federal judged in Florida voided a nationwide mask requirement on planes, trains, buses, and other forms of transportation. This past week, mask mandates on public transit in cities across the country have been revoked, causing some people to rethink the safety of their daily commute.
Meanwhile, enrollment in Washington colleges has plummeted, especially among men, in part because of the pandemic. Educators are still figuring out why enrollment numbers dropped dramatically and why at almost every institution, women outnumber men. The pandemic-caused drop in college enrollment is happening at universities across the nation, and so too is the gender gap, but the issues in Washington seem to run deeper.
In Alaska, teenagers have limited options for eating disorder treatments and psychiatric care. There are long waitlists for counselors, therapists, and those who specialize in treatments for young people. These issues existed before the pandemic, but have worsened as it wears on.
After a two-year hiatus, Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Carnival is back. Sao Paulo also kicked off its Carnival parade this weekend. The parades usually take place in February or March, but mayors in both cities announced they were postponing Carnival by two months because of the omicron variant.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
AP PHOTOS: Greeks celebrate Easter without restrictions
For the first time in three years, Greeks were able to celebrate Orthodox Easter without the restrictions made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic.
Beyond the obvious religious messages, in Greece, Easter signifies a return to the countryside, often to people’s ancestral homes, and a mass exodus from big cities.
Police and port authorities say that this year’s exodus was significantly higher than that of pre-pandemic 2019.
In 2020, there was a total lockdown; in 2021, some dared leave the cities, often in violation of long-distance travel rules. Police had set up roadblocks on national roads to turn offenders around and impose fines.
This year, churches were full and events fully attended, too. A variety of customs, some predating Christianity, were celebrated locally. Friday evening’s solemn procession of decorated funeral biers, or Epitaphs, once again was fully attended.
Beijing locks down some areas as COVID-19 cases mount
China’s capital, Beijing, began mass testing of more than 3 million people on Monday and restricted residents in one part of the city to their compounds, sparking worries of a wider Shanghai-style lockdown.
While only 70 cases have been found so far in the city of more than 21 million since a new outbreak surfaced Friday, authorities have rolled out strict measures under China’s “zero-COVID” approach to try to prevent a further spread of the virus.
Some residents worked from home and many stocked up on food as a safeguard against the possibility that they could be confined indoors, as has happened in multiple cities, including the financial hub of Shanghai. The city of Anyang in central China and Dandong on the border with North Korea also started lockdowns as the omicron variant spreads across the vast country.
Shanghai, which has been locked down for more than two weeks, reported more than 19,000 new infections and 51 deaths in the latest 24-hour period, pushing its announced death toll from the ongoing outbreak to 138.