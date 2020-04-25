Throughout Saturday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Friday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
In another sign of the economic havoc dealt by the coronavirus pandemic, Boeing on Saturday killed its proposed $4.2 billion acquisition of the commercial jet business of Embraer, the regional Brazilian jetmaker.
Boeing cited an inability to agree on final terms as it let a midnight Friday deadline expire. "Boeing exercised its rights to terminate after Embraer did not satisfy the necessary conditions," Boeing said in a statement.
But industry observers who had been expecting the decision said the real reason for terminating the deal is the collapse in demand for airplanes due to the pandemic and Boeing’s urgent need to conserve cash as revenue dries up.
"Boeing can’t afford the deal any more," said Bainbridge Island-based aviation analyst Scott Hamilton of Leeham.net.
Some construction work in Washington can resume under new safety guidelines to protect workers from COVID-19. Under the plan announced Friday by Gov. Jay Inslee, "low-risk" tasks can resume on existing projects, so long as workers maintain physical distancing and follow other safety and health requirements. Washington has had one of the most strict bans on construction in the nation.
University of Washington researchers will lead a major new study of the malaria drug touted by President Donald Trump as a possible cure for COVID-19. The clinical trial is among dozens around the world examining the effectiveness of hydoxychloroquine against the novel coronavirus. The 60-year-old drug has become the subject of raging debate since Trump started promoting it at his White House briefings, despite scant evidence of its promise to treat COVID-19.
Nursing homes have violated basic health standards, allowing the coronavirus to spread, according to a report by ProPublica. Inspection reports from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, revealed nine nursing homes across the country, including Enumclaw Health and Rehabilitation Center, "failed to take appropriate actions related to a COVID-19 outbreak" and that the actions put residents and staff in "immediate jeopardy."
Daunting obstacles stand in the way of an ambitious testing goal set by Gov. Jay Inslee in order to reopen the state economy. Inslee this week said he wants to see at least 20,000 COVID-19 tests a day in the state, and a rapid response team of 1,500 workers to track people who have had contact with someone who tests positive. To attain even the low end of Inslee's target, Washington would need a sevenfold increase in its current average daily testing.
To rein in price gouging by some food-delivery services, Seattle is imposing a 15% cap on commissions by third-party, app-based services, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Friday. Durkan said the move was needed because some companies are charging "exorbitant commission fees," exacerbating the financial hardship already experienced by some restaurants. The emergency order is effective immediately and will remain until the state allows dine-in service again, the mayor’s office said Friday evening.
Meat packing plants in Washington are being hit by severe coronavirus outbreaks. More than 100 workers and family members have been diagnosed at a Tyson plant in Wallula, Walla Walla County, where many are quarantining at home to contain the outbreak. One longtime plant worker, 60-year-old J. Guadalupe Olivera Mendoza, went home ill in March and died Monday after more than a week on a hospital ventilator. The cases are part of an avalanche of outbreaks nationally that have hit U.S. beef, pork and poultry plants.
