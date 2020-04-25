As the state battles both the new coronavirus pandemic and a bruising economic slowdown, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Friday that some construction work will go forward under new safety guidelines to protect workers. The plan could serve as a template for slowly reopening other sectors of the economy, Inslee said.

Scientists, researchers and politicians also continue to debate the effectiveness of the malaria drug President Donald Trump has praised as a possible cure for COVID-19. On Friday, University of Washington researchers announced their team is planning to tackle a major new study of the hydroxychloroquine drug, predicting results could be available by July.

