As unemployment claims in Washington state reach levels rivaling any modern recession, and the health care system continues to shoulder the massive burden of the pandemic, relief for employers and hospitals could be on the way after Congress passed a nearly $500 billion aid package.
Meanwhile, the makers of Lysol are urging people not to inject disinfectants, after President Donald Trump wondered about that idea during a White House briefing. Doctors’ response: “People will die.”
Don't inject disinfectant, doctors warn after Trump questions possibility
After a presentation that touched on disinfectants that can kill the novel coronavirus on surfaces and in the air, President Donald Trump pondered whether those chemicals could be used to fight the virus inside the human body.
“I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute,” Trump said during Thursday’s coronavirus press briefing. “And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets inside the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.”
The question, which Trump offered unprompted, immediately spurred doctors to respond with incredulity and warnings against injecting or otherwise ingesting disinfectants, which are highly toxic.
“My concern is that people will die. People will think this is a good idea,” Craig Spencer, director of global health in emergency medicine at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center, told The Washington Post. “This is not willy-nilly, off-the-cuff, maybe-this-will-work advice. This is dangerous.”
Severe coronavirus outbreaks stagger some meat-packing plants in Washington
The Tyson Fresh Meats plant near Pasco has come to a temporary halt amid an outbreak that's spread to some 100 workers and family members. Workers there weren't required to wear masks until this month.
An avalanche of outbreaks has hit U.S. beef, pork and poultry plants, prompting an urgent push to protect workers and keep products flowing into grocery stores.
Nearly a million Washingtonians could be on unemployment by next week, rivaling the rate of any modern recession here. But many frustrated workers are still hitting trouble trying to access the benefits through the state's website. Here's where to find emergency aid with food, rent and more.
The Seattle that existed until March is gone forever. What comes next is up to us, columnist Jon Talton writes as he explores the great unknowns on the road to economic recovery.
A congressional panel will investigate the ouster of U.S. coronavirus vaccine chief Rick Bright, who spoke out against widespread use of an unproven drug that President Donald Trump has touted. The Veterans Affairs chief, too, has plugged the drug. Here's a fact check on his remarks and a look at what the research says about hydroxychloroquine.
One of Boeing's biggest challenges is tamping down workers' fear as the company tallies more than 200 COVID-19 cases at its locations. This week, on the same day thousands of workers returned to the Everett factory, two who fell ill before the shutdown were confirmed as positive cases.
Stimulus checks will help homeless Seattleites who can work out the logistics of getting them. But the money won't get most people into housing, experts say.
Gov. Jay Inslee won't be forced to free thousands more prisoners to protect them from potential exposure to the virus. The ruling came after the state Supreme Court had its first-ever Zoom hearing to consider oral arguments.
It was the longest shift of their lives. For 28 days, dozens of workers lived in a Pennsylvania factory, making millions of pounds of materials for face masks and surgical gowns. No one told them they had to do it. Watch as they finally get to go home.
