As unemployment claims in Washington state reach levels rivaling any modern recession, and the health care system continues to shoulder the massive burden of the pandemic, relief for employers and hospitals could be on the way after Congress passed a nearly $500 billion aid package.

Meanwhile, the makers of Lysol are urging people not to inject disinfectants, after President Donald Trump wondered about that idea during a White House briefing. Doctors’ response: “People will die.”

Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

