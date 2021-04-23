By
 

Washington state has entered its fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as cases continue to rise, Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday. In a news conference where he was joined by health care officials from Pierce County and Spokane, Inslee pointed to data showing an increase in cases, a rise in hospitalizations and the spread of new virus variants. Calling the situation “simply too dangerous to persist,” Inslee called on people to get vaccinated, wear masks and keep their distance.

The health effects of COVID-19 not only can stretch for months but appear to increase the risk of death and chronic medical conditions, even in people who were never sick enough to be hospitalized, a large new study finds. In the study, published Thursday in the journal Nature, researchers looked at medical records of more than 73,000 people across the United States whose coronavirus infections did not require hospitalization. Between one and six months after becoming infected, those patients had a significantly greater risk of death — 60% higher — than people who had not been infected with the virus.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. 

Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Put on the life jacket and mask: Washington is officially riding the fourth wave of COVID-19 as dangerous variants spread, and younger people are getting hit harder. This doesn't bode well for the state's upcoming decision on whether to tighten restrictions.

Avoid those unusual coronavirus test sites that have been popping up, King County health officials are warning. They're not operating safely, and they're not necessarily free, according to Public Health — Seattle & King County. Here's what to watch for and where to get tested without worrying about that possible hinkiness.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine could get the go-ahead todaybut with a new warning about rare blood clots, U.S. officials say. The decision will come as the CDC investigates the death of an Oregon woman who had the J&J shot.

What are the odds you’ll need a vaccine passport? Our FAQ Friday breaks down how they might work and why they’re meeting stiff resistance.

Two alarming new studies on COVID-19's effects: Even people who were never hospitalized after falling ill ended up with a significantly higher risk of death and chronic medical conditions, according to a study that stunned researchers. And pregnant women with COVID-19 were 20 times more likely to die than those who didn't get the virus, UW researchers have found.  

Hundreds of Mount Everest climbers may be at risk after the first coronavirus case arrived at base camp. 

—Kris Higginson
Advertising
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories