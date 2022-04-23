While many states and districts are making mask-wearing optional, many immunocompromised people remain on high alert as the highly transmissible omicron subvariant known as BA.2 accounts for most cases recently reported.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s chief medical officer is advising people to get vaccinated, boosted and continue to wear a mask in public spaces. People traveling should book direct flights if possible and continue to wear a mask on airplanes and during periods of transition, the chief medical officer said.
Beijing on alert, closes school, after students test positive for coronavirus
BEIJING — Beijing is on alert after 10 middle school students tested positive for COVID-19, in what city officials said was an initial round of testing.
City officials suspended classes in the school for a week following the positive test results on Friday. The Chinese capital also reported four other confirmed cases that day that were counted separately.
Mainland China reported 24,326 new community-transmitted infections on Saturday, with the vast majority of them asymptomatic cases in Shanghai, where enforcement of a strict “zero-COVID” strategy has drawn global attention.
China has doubled down on the approach even in face of the highly transmissible omicron variant. The zero-COVID policy warded off many deaths and widespread outbreaks when faced with less transmissible variants through mass testing and strict lockdowns where people could not leave their homes. Full story can be found here.
NYC goes after teachers who provided false vaccination cards
NEW YORK — The New York City Department of Education this week notified dozens of school employees that they would be placed on unpaid leave effective Monday, after it said law enforcement alerted the department that they had provided false proof of coronavirus vaccination.
Law enforcement and the Special Commissioner of Investigation for the New York City School District are investigating the matter, according to Nathaniel Styer, a spokesperson for the Education Department.
“Fraudulent vaccination cards are not only illegal, they also undermine the best line of protection our schools have against COVID-19: universal adult vaccination,” Styer said. “We immediately moved to put those employees — fewer than 100 — on leave without pay.”
The department would not reveal what evidence it had relied on to determine that the cards were fake. “If they have proof that they are vaccinated, they can show it,” Styer said. Read full story here.