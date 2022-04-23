The Biden administration is bringing attention to the country’s now ample supply of Paxlovid, a life-saving COVID-19 antiviral treatment that at one point had to be rationed.

The treatment has reduced hospitalizations and deaths by 90% among people most likely to get severely ill when administered within five days of symptoms appearing.

While many states and districts are making mask-wearing optional, many immunocompromised people remain on high alert as the highly transmissible omicron subvariant known as BA.2 accounts for most cases recently reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s chief medical officer is advising people to get vaccinated, boosted and continue to wear a mask in public spaces. People traveling should book direct flights if possible and continue to wear a mask on airplanes and during periods of transition, the chief medical officer said.

