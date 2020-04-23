Some parts of the state remain divided on Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-home order, which he reminded residents Wednesday is meant to protect their health and slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Some local Republican leaders have started to push back harder against the order, including one gubernatorial candidate who’s suing the governor in federal court. This comes as the White House pivots from encouraging people to stay home to encouraging states to reopen.

In Seattle, business leaders are voicing their support for the governor’s cautious approach to reopening the state’s economy. And on Wednesday, the Seattle City Council began deliberating a new proposal to tax big businesses to support lower-income households, a plan that could possibly underwrite coronavirus-relief cash payments.

