Some parts of the state remain divided on Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-home order, which he reminded residents Wednesday is meant to protect their health and slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Some local Republican leaders have
started to push back harder against the order, including one gubernatorial candidate who’s suing the governor in federal court. This comes as the White House pivots from encouraging people to stay home to encouraging states to reopen.
In Seattle, business leaders are
voicing their support for the governor’s cautious approach to reopening the state’s economy. And on Wednesday, the Seattle City Council began deliberating a new proposal to tax big businesses to support lower-income households, a plan that could possibly underwrite coronavirus-relief cash payments.
7:27 am Boeing workers return, in a test case for industrial recovery
Boeing employees, who returned to work this week, wear masks as they approach an entry gate to the final assembly plant in Everett on Wednesday.
(Mike Siegel / The Seattle Times)
Boeing told about 27,000 workers to return to factories this week after deep-cleaning and putting new safety measures in place. With the coronavirus still spreading, they've been weighing the risks and coming back with varying levels of unease.
It's a test of whether the U.S. economy can safely handle a return to work amid the pandemic.
—Dominic Gates
Applications for food and cash assistance are skyrocketing in Washington, setting up a clash over the state's precarious finances. New unemployment figures show about one in six American workers has lost a job since mid-March, and about 90,000 Washingtonians filed unemployment claims last week. Here's where to find emergency help with food, rent and more.
How and when should Washington reopen? State Republican leaders are pushing back against Gov. Jay Inslee's stay-home order, and a GOP candidate for governor has sued him. In Snohomish County, health officials are telling residents to "stay the course" after the sheriff said he won't enforce the stay-home order. But in Seattle, business leaders are supporting Inslee's roadmap to a cautious reopening.
This comes as the White House pivots from raising alarms to trying to convince people it's safe to restart the country. But Trump’s scientists pushed back on his claim that coronavirus may not return this fall. Las Vegas' mayor, meanwhile, is drawing howls after offering her city as a test case by reopening everything.
Masked U.S. lawmakers are voting in person today on a bill that would bring coronavirus aid so far to about $2.5 trillion — and lawmakers warn that more money will be needed almost immediately. Check back for updates, and learn how small-business owners can tap into new loans.
"If you live in Seattle, stay in Seattle." Pacific County, population 22,000, has very few COVID-19 cases. What the popular destination does have: plenty of fear and heightened emotions.
An anonymous leaflet left on car windshields the weekend of March 28 at the WorldMark Long Beach timeshare condos.
(Rant & Rave Facebook page)
The fight against coronavirus will define our era, Bill Gates writes in an 11-page memo outlining his vision of how to tackle the disease and restore "semi-normal" lives.
A mysterious blood-clotting complication is killing coronavirus patients and pushing doctors to explore a controversial possibility: giving blood thinners to everyone with COVID-19, inside and outside hospitals.
Dreading coronavirus, Washington prison inmates and their families are taking their fight to the state Supreme Court.
Washington high-school students will get letter grades for the last chunk of the school year, but schools won't be allowed to fail them.
Metro buses have new passenger limits and are passing stops after riders reach certain numbers.
As Ramadan begins, many of the world's Muslims are trying to maintain cherished community rituals in isolation. But in Pakistan, imams have overruled the coronavirus lockdown, and worshipers are attacking police.
Keep cats indoors and dogs out of dog parks. The CDC is recommending social distancing for pets after two cats became the first U.S. pets to test positive.
—Kris Higginson
