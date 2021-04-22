By
 

One of the largest reports on COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy bolsters evidence that it is safe although the authors say more comprehensive research is needed. The preliminary results are based on reports from over 35,000 U.S. women who received either the Moderna or Pfizer shots while pregnant. Their rates of miscarriage, premature births and other complications were comparable to those observed in published reports on pregnant women before the pandemic.

Washington state is doubling down on its COVID-19 vaccine ambitions as case counts rise and concerning coronavirus variants spread. Earlier this winter, the state was striving for 45,000 shots each day but is now aiming to administer 90,000 shots a day, provided the federal government can furnish enough supply. But reaching 90,000 shots a day could be a stiff challenge for vaccine providers. Though everyone 16 and older is now eligible for vaccination, and more than a third of Washingtonians have received at least one dose and demand is softening in some parts of the state.

Many vaccine appointments are going unfilled in Washington. This comes even though cases are rising — particularly in young people — and worrisome variants are spreading. Statistics show who is and isn't getting vaccines as the state doubles its goal for daily shots.

Walk-in vaccinations are now available at two Seattle locations for people 60 years and older. And anyone of any age can get a vaccine there by bringing another person who's 60 or older. Here's our full guide to getting vaccinated.

The White House is offering a new tax credit to spur vaccinations. Here’s how it will work. This foreshadows the "hand-to-hand combat" ahead to keep the prospect of herd immunity from slipping away, now that a sharp drop in vaccinations has some parts of the country rejecting vaccine shipments.

New data on COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy is reassuring, according to a CDC study published yesterday.

Ambulances are rushing from one hospital to another, trying to find an empty bed. India reported a global record of more than 314,000 new infections yesterday as hospitals also ran critically low on oxygen. Here's how things got this bad and what may lie ahead.

