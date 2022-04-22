While the country remains divided over how to deal with the next phase of the pandemic, the Biden administration continues to weigh its next steps in a high-stakes court battle over a federal district judge’s decision to abruptly end the national mask mandate on mass transit and airplanes.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization shared that the number of COVID-19 cases reported globally decreased by nearly 25% last week.

But according to the WHO weekly report, the U.S. topped the list of countries reporting the highest numbers of new deaths last week. The U.S. reported 3,076, followed by Russia which reported 1,784 new deaths.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.