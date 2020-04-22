Some parts of Washington’s stay-home order might be extended past May 4, Gov. Jay Inslee said in a televised public address Tuesday as he shared his three-part road map for reopening the state’s economy once the new coronavirus is under control. If the number of new daily cases continues to drop, he said, elective surgeries, outdoor recreation and some construction could restart in the near future.
Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The crisis could blow a $300 million hole in Seattle's budget. Mayor Jenny Durkan outlined worsening projections as city leaders look at how to soften the hit to basic services.
Seattle’s FareStart is massively upping its game to feed those in need.Here's the incredible story of how the nonprofit has provided close to 197,000 meals at 70 locations during the crisis, with a relatively small staff to prep, cook and deliver everything.
What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.