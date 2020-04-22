Some parts of Washington’s stay-home order might be extended past May 4, Gov. Jay Inslee said in a televised public address Tuesday as he shared his three-part road map for reopening the state’s economy once the new coronavirus is under control. If the number of new daily cases continues to drop, he said, elective surgeries, outdoor recreation and some construction could restart in the near future.

In the other Washington, the U.S. Senate passed a $483 billion coronavirus aid package Tuesday after Congress and the White House reached a deal to replenish a small-business payroll fund and provide new money for hospitals. President Donald Trump, who’s urging the House to pass the bill as well, continues to clash with some states over the best approach to deal with the crisis. Attorney General William Barr confirmed Tuesday the Justice Department is considering taking legal action against governors who continue to impose stringent stay-home orders, with the intention of giving businesses more freedom to operate as long as they do so in a safe way.

