Some parts of Washington’s stay-home order might be extended past May 4, Gov. Jay Inslee said in a televised public address Tuesday as he shared his three-part road map for reopening the state’s economy once the new coronavirus is under control. If the number of new daily cases continues to drop, he said, elective surgeries, outdoor recreation and some construction could restart in the near future.

In the other Washington, the U.S. Senate passed a $483 billion coronavirus aid package Tuesday after Congress and the White House reached a deal to replenish a small-business payroll fund and provide new money for hospitals. President Donald Trump, who’s urging the House to pass the bill as well, continues to clash with some states over the best approach to deal with the crisis. Attorney General William Barr confirmed Tuesday the Justice Department is considering taking legal action against governors who continue to impose stringent stay-home orders, with the intention of giving businesses more freedom to operate as long as they do so in a safe way.

Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

Gov. Jay Inslee has laid out a road map for reopening Washington’s economy that could soon allow the return of some elective surgeries, outdoor recreation and construction projects. But that, and the length of his stay-home order, will depend on the state's progress on key public-health indicators.

One state's reopening has outraged many of its mayors and left some residents feeling "like you are putting us out as the guinea pigs to see what’s going to happen." But there's pressure to reopen: The Justice Department says it may act against governors who keep strict limits in place too long. And conservative groups — some with close White House connections — are nurturing protests and applying pressure to end stay-home orders.

A second wave of coronavirus this winter may be far more deadly because it's likely to collide with flu season, the CDC's director is warning.

President Donald Trump's immigration freeze will block green-card recipients for 60 days but still allow some workers into the country. Senior officials haven't been able to answer basic questions about the details on this, though. What will come next? That's a big worry in the Seattle-area tech community, where workers from other countries fill "super critical" jobs.

The crisis could blow a $300 million hole in Seattle's budget. Mayor Jenny Durkan outlined worsening projections as city leaders look at how to soften the hit to basic services.

Boeing is shrinking its top leadership team, saying it's preparing for a smaller "industry footprint" after the pandemic.

The first U.S. coronavirus death was not in Kirkland, as previously thought. Two people with the virus died in California weeks before the Feb. 29 Kirkland death was reported, health officials have learned.

Giving A's to every student is the most Seattle thing ever. It's a cover for the school district's own poor marks in this crisis, columnist Danny Westneat writes. What exactly is required of teachers statewide? Education Lab steps through that in its Q&A on this wild time in K-12 education.

Seattle’s FareStart is massively upping its game to feed those in need. Here's the incredible story of how the nonprofit has provided close to 197,000 meals at 70 locations during the crisis, with a relatively small staff to prep, cook and deliver everything.

Millions of Americans are likely drinking on the job as they work from home during the pandemic, according to surveys that lay out which workers are drinking and where.

