The Justice Department filed an appeal to overturn a federal district judge’s ruling that ended the federal mask mandate on mass transit. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked for the appeal, noting that masking requirements remain necessary to protect the public’s health.

Meanwhile, officials in Spain moved to end masking requirements for indoor public spaces, except for visitors and staff in medical centers and nursing homes. Masks are still required to use public transportation, officials said, but not required in airports or stations.

