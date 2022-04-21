By
 

The Justice Department filed an appeal to overturn a federal district judge’s ruling that ended the federal mask mandate on mass transit. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked for the appeal, noting that masking requirements remain necessary to protect the public’s health.

Meanwhile, officials in Spain moved to end masking requirements for indoor public spaces, except for visitors and staff in medical centers and nursing homes. Masks are still required to use public transportation, officials said, but not required in airports or stations.

WHO says global COVID cases, deaths declined again last week

The World Health Organization says that the number of reported new COVID-19 cases worldwide decreased by nearly a quarter last week, continuing a decline since the end of March.

The Geneva-based U.N. health agency said in a weekly report that nearly 5.59 million cases were reported between April 11 and 17, 24% fewer than in the previous week. The number of newly reported deaths dropped 21% to 18,215.

WHO said new cases declined in every region, though only by 2% in the Americas. The report was dated late Wednesday and sent to journalists on Thursday.

