While deciding when to reopen state economies remains a hot topic, and some countries take steps in that direction, the World Health Organization’s chief is warning that “the worst is yet ahead of us.” President Donald Trump, who has encouraged mass protests against states’ stay-home orders, cited concerns about the coronavirus when he tweeted Monday about a plan to temporarily halt immigration to the United States.

Meanwhile, local community leaders are trying to come up with ways to protect the most vulnerable communities. A new food bank opened Monday in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood, and King County officials are hoping to slow the virus’ spread in homeless shelters, where cases have skyrocketed.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.