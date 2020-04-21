Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
In his most wide-ranging attempt yet to seal off the country, President Donald Trump is planning an executive order to suspend immigration to the U.S., citing concerns over the coronavirus and American jobs. It's not clear what legal basis he'll cite.
COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing at King County homeless shelters.A man died yesterday in a facility for people with no other place to quarantine, health officials say.
The first Metro bus driver known to have died of COVID-19 complications had a smile that would "overshadow any problems," a coworker says. Samina Hameed, 59, is survived by her husband (also a Metro driver), three children and a daughter-in-law. Fellow drivers are left reckoning with anxiety amid the pandemic.
U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal wants to cancel all residential rent and mortgage payments during the coronavirus crisis. The Seattle Democrat is co-sponsoring a plan for "full payment forgiveness" that would be retroactive to April.
Seattle high-school students will get either A’s for effort — signifying they've done their work to the extent possible given their situation — or incompletes. Meanwhile, colleges are being urged to grade generously.
The skeleton crews left on Seattle's arts and culture scene are frantically fundraising and trying to lay hands on relief to "keep the wolves from the door." Here's what's happening for individual artists, theaters, museums, Seattle Symphony Orchestra and more.
