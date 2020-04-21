While deciding when to reopen state economies remains a hot topic, and some countries take steps in that direction, the World Health Organization’s chief is warning that “the worst is yet ahead of us.” President Donald Trump, who has encouraged mass protests against states’ stay-home orders, cited concerns about the coronavirus when he tweeted Monday about a plan to temporarily halt immigration to the United States.
Meanwhile, local community leaders are trying to come up with ways to protect the most vulnerable communities. A new food bank opened Monday in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood, and King County officials are hoping to slow the virus’ spread in homeless shelters, where cases have skyrocketed.
Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Live updates:
Why Seattle kids were among the last in the region to start getting laptops after schools closed
In a city whose tech culture is rivaled only by San Francisco’s, scores of kids lack access to computers or the internet at home.
It was a quiet reality that predated the pandemic. Seattle kids without reliable Wi-Fi or computers could get their work done at a public library or on school grounds. With some exceptions, most elementary school students never needed a device at home to complete work, and the school district didn’t have plans to distribute them.
Now, with months of schooling from home still to come, the state’s largest school district faces a Herculean task: get computers and Wi-Fi in the hands of kids who need them. The district launched a laptop pick-up plan on April 6 to address that gap, supplemented by a donation of Chromebooks worth $2 million from Amazon that will be mailed directly to families.
No district’s response has been perfect, and some crises can’t be anticipated. But before the pandemic, critical delays in spending millions in taxpayer money dedicated to technology — including a 2016 levy with $16 million earmarked for student devices — left Seattle Public Schools less prepared than many other neighboring districts, even those with fewer resources.
This fact, coupled with a response plan launched later and paced more slowly than others, meant Seattle kids were among the last in their region to start receiving computers.
It's what one parent calls "the story of the haves and the have-nots." Since the coronavirus closed school buildings, nearly one-third of SPS students haven’t logged into the online portal where teachers post assignments, according to an analysis released last week.
Stepping Up: Stories of compassion, duty and community in uncertain times
Seattle Pacific University professor Bradley Hawkins offers free daily video lessons for cello students of all ages who are missing out on school orchestra or just want to learn.
While Hawkins feeds minds and souls, one Seattle woman is on a mission to fill the bellies of front-line workers as they fight the coronavirus. Seattle Sketcher drew the flurry of generosity coordinated by Ellen Kuwana, who believes “food is love.”
Editor’s note: These stories are part of a periodic series called Stepping Up, highlighting moments of compassion, duty and community in uncertain times. Have a story we should tell? Send it via email to newstips@seattletimes.com with the subject “Stepping Up.”
Quarantine Corner: Making it easier to be stuck at home
Need a "sexy, raucous house party of a book"? Try the one Moira’s Seattle Times Book Club will be reading next. Or let a tricky novel whisk you into a great guessing game in "The King at the Edge of the World."
"Cake is life." Former "MasterChef Junior" competitor Sadie Davis-Suskind, 14, shares her recipe for a delicious vanilla cake that you can keep building on to create culinary masterpieces.
Your cooking questions answered: Here’s how much "a pinch of salt" really is (it depends, actually) and how long those condiments in your fridge and pantry are supposed to last.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
In his most wide-ranging attempt yet to seal off the country, President Donald Trump is planning an executive order to suspend immigration to the U.S., citing concerns over the coronavirus and American jobs. It's not clear what legal basis he'll cite.
“The worst is yet ahead of us,” the World Health Organization's chief is warning as many countries ease restrictive measures. Our map tracks the spread of the coronavirus across Washington state and the world.
COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing at King County homeless shelters. A man died yesterday in a facility for people with no other place to quarantine, health officials say.
The first Metro bus driver known to have died of COVID-19 complications had a smile that would "overshadow any problems," a coworker says. Samina Hameed, 59, is survived by her husband (also a Metro driver), three children and a daughter-in-law. Fellow drivers are left reckoning with anxiety amid the pandemic.
The price of oil dropped below zero yesterday, showing how badly the pandemic has slammed the world’s energy markets. Here's how this works, and why it's worth attention.
U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal wants to cancel all residential rent and mortgage payments during the coronavirus crisis. The Seattle Democrat is co-sponsoring a plan for "full payment forgiveness" that would be retroactive to April.
Seattle high-school students will get either A’s for effort — signifying they've done their work to the extent possible given their situation — or incompletes. Meanwhile, colleges are being urged to grade generously.
The skeleton crews left on Seattle's arts and culture scene are frantically fundraising and trying to lay hands on relief to "keep the wolves from the door." Here's what's happening for individual artists, theaters, museums, Seattle Symphony Orchestra and more.
Rich Americans have activated their pandemic escape plans, holing up in elaborate, multimillion-dollar bunkers in New Zealand.
