Mariners manager Scott Servais announced there would be nurses on site following the Mariners’ homestand finale against the Dodgers on Tuesday afternoon to administer coronavirus vaccines. Players and staff, who are considered Tier 1, can get their first dose of the vaccine after the game. But MLB sources believe that almost half of the Mariners players in Tier 1 will refuse to be vaccinated if immediately offered, even after the league issued a memo saying teams that reach 85% threshold of full vaccination would have standards and guidelines relaxed.

In Western Washington, the Class of 2021 found themselves at an emotional crossroads like no other this spring. Thousands of their peers in Central and Eastern Washington have been attending school in person for months, but students in the Puget Sound region — where school buildings have remained closed for more than a year — weren’t sure whether they would see their classmates and teachers in person before graduation. Monday was either the start of a late-term adventure in pandemic schooling for those who wanted to go back in person — or another “normal” day of Zoom school for those who didn’t. Though the state isn’t keeping count of the number of middle and high school students who headed back this week, at Seattle Public Schools, the state’s largest district, 50% of about 21,000 families of sixth through 12th graders who responded to a district survey opted for in-person instruction.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

