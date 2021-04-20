Mariners manager Scott Servais announced there would be nurses on site following the Mariners’ homestand finale against the Dodgers on Tuesday afternoon to administer coronavirus vaccines. Players and staff, who are considered Tier 1, can get their first dose of the vaccine after the game. But MLB sources believe that almost half of the Mariners players in Tier 1 will refuse to be vaccinated if immediately offered, even after the league issued a memo saying teams that reach 85% threshold of full vaccination would have standards and guidelines relaxed.
In Western Washington, the Class of 2021 found themselves at an emotional crossroads like no other this spring. Thousands of their peers in Central and Eastern Washington have been attending school in person for months, but students in the Puget Sound region — where school buildings have remained closed for more than a year — weren’t sure whether they would see their classmates and teachers in person before graduation. Monday was either the start of a late-term adventure in pandemic schooling for those who wanted to go back in person — or another “normal” day of Zoom school for those who didn’t. Though the state isn’t keeping count of the number of middle and high school students who headed back this week, at Seattle Public Schools, the state’s largest district, 50% of about 21,000 families of sixth through 12th graders who responded to a district survey opted for in-person instruction.
U.S. warns against travel to 80% of world due to coronavirus
The State Department on Monday urged Americans reconsider any international travel they may have planned and said it would issue specific warnings not to visit roughly 80% of the world’s countries due to risks from the coronavirus pandemic.
The department did not reveal which countries will fall under which category. That will become known as guidance is issued individually for each country in the coming week.
The advice issued by the department isn’t a formal global advisory but is based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards under which about 80% of countries will be classified as “Level 4” or “do not travel.”
Travel is also discouraged for the remaining 20%, though not as emphatically. It says people with plans to visit those countries should reconsider before proceeding.
How one pharmacy is vaccinating thousands in a diverse community: Dr. Ahmed Ali, a Somali refugee, was told by educators that a career in pharmacy was "not for your kind." Undeterred, he helped establish Othello Station Pharmacy in South Seattle. Now it's taken on an outsized role in the pandemic: bringing COVID-19 vaccines to people who need them the most. This story and video explain how they're doing it sensitively and successfully.
Socially distanced kids were beaming behind their masks as in-person classes resumed at middle and high schools across the region yesterday, the reopening deadline set by Gov. Jay Inslee. It was either the start of a late-term adventure in pandemic schooling — or another day of Zoom school, depending on a few factors. Here's how the day went.
Shoppers weren't wearing masks, and five people got sick. Now Oregon has hit two Lowe's stores with fines of $17,500 each.
