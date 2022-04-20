By
 

Moderna hopes to offer updated COVID-19 booster shots this fall. The new booster aims to target the highly contagious omicron variant, according to company officials.

Moderna was previously studying a combination shot containing added protections against the earlier beta variant. People who received that shot produced more antibodies capable of fighting several variants, including omicron, the company said.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched a new center this week that will serve as an early warning system to help guide the U.S. response to COVID-19 and future pandemics.

In light of a federal court ruling that struck down the nationwide mask mandate on airlines and transit, local public transportation agencies on Monday and Tuesday began rolling back their requirements that riders wear face coverings. Our guide outlines what you need to know about changing mask rules.

Shanghai allows 4 million out of homes as virus rules ease

Shanghai allowed 4 million more people out of their homes Wednesday as anti-virus controls that shut down China’s biggest city eased, while the International Monetary Fund cut its forecast of Chinese economic growth and warned the global flow of industrial goods might be disrupted.

A total of almost 12 million people in the city of 25 million are allowed to go outdoors following the first round of easing last week, health official Wu Ganyu said at a news conference. Wu said the virus was “under effective control” for the first time in some parts of the city.

China’s case numbers in its latest infection surge are relatively low, but the ruling party is enforcing a “zero-COVID” strategy that has shut down major cities to isolate every case.

On Wednesday, the government reported 19,927 new cases in China’s mainland, all but 2,761 of which had no symptoms. Shanghai accounted for 95% of the total, or 18,902 cases, of which 2,495 had symptoms.

Read the story here.

—Joe McDonald, The Associated Press
