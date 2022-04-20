Moderna hopes to offer updated COVID-19 booster shots this fall. The new booster aims to target the highly contagious omicron variant, according to company officials.

Moderna was previously studying a combination shot containing added protections against the earlier beta variant. People who received that shot produced more antibodies capable of fighting several variants, including omicron, the company said.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched a new center this week that will serve as an early warning system to help guide the U.S. response to COVID-19 and future pandemics.

In light of a federal court ruling that struck down the nationwide mask mandate on airlines and transit, local public transportation agencies on Monday and Tuesday began rolling back their requirements that riders wear face coverings. Our guide outlines what you need to know about changing mask rules.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.