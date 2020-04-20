UW Medicine has halted the use of COVID-19 testing kits it had airlifted from Shanghai, after a small percentage of the kits showed signs of contamination with a bacteria called Stenotrophomonas maltophilia (S. maltophilia). Since the ubiquitous bacteria was found in the specimen-preserving liquid, which makes no contact with patients, neither patients nor test results are believed to be affected. Still, the state Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday recalled 12,000 testing kits it had distributed to local health jurisdictions, tribal nations and other partners.
Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Want to donate to coronavirus causes in Seattle?Here’s how.
Advertising
Catch up on the past 24 hours
"We’re taking our state back": More than 2,000 protesters massed at the state Capitol in Olympia on Sunday to demand a reopening of businesses and society. The protest, which violated Gov. Jay Inslee's stay-home order and health officials' guidance, highlighted the partisan divide in how residents perceive the virus. Across the nation, lockdown tensions are growing as people seek to resume work and play.
A "massive volume" of claims for coronavirus unemployment benefitscrashed a state website as the new programs went live this weekend, frustrating out-of-work Washingtonians.
There’s no road map for teaching online, so Washington’s teachers are creating their own, and learning by trial and error. Districts, meanwhile, are making spotty progress on providing what the state requires.
As COVID-19 fears grew in Seattle, public officials and sports executives weighed health risks — but let 33,000 fans into a Sounders match on March 7. At what cost? Read the Times Watchdog story.
Undocumented, essential and sick: Behind every coronavirus data point is a story of hardship. Columnist Naomi Ishisaka tells the story of one Washington family that's struggling to cope with illness upon illness, minus the financial help many others are receiving.
As Amazon cracks down on dissent, its tech and warehouse workers are uniting over coronavirus and environmental injustice. The effects of both, activists say, are bearing down hardest on the world’s most vulnerable. A "sickout" is planned this week.
What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.