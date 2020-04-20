By

While polling shows broad support for stay-home orders, protests that erupted across the nation over the weekend highlighted the partisan divide in how people perceive the virus. More than 2,000 demonstrators gathered at the Washington State Capitol on Sunday, violating both Gov. Jay Inslee’s order and widely accepted public health guidance. Economic frustrations are high as so many Washingtonians are out of work that the “tsunami of claims” crashed a state unemployment website.

UW Medicine has halted the use of COVID-19 testing kits it had airlifted from Shanghai, after a small percentage of the kits showed signs of contamination with a bacteria called Stenotrophomonas maltophilia (S. maltophilia). Since the ubiquitous bacteria was found in the specimen-preserving liquid, which makes no contact with patients, neither patients nor test results are believed to be affected. Still, the state Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday recalled 12,000 testing kits it had distributed to local health jurisdictions, tribal nations and other partners.

Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

Don’t let the size of the dumbbells fool you. Carrying even the lightest weights while you walk or run — especially uphill! — can add a gnarly degree of difficulty to any workout. (Paul Tolmé / For The Seattle Times)
Pregnant during the pandemic

Giving birth in a pandemic is a terrifying task, during what is already one of life’s most challenging milestones. As COVID-19 spreads, pregnant people and their providers are reimagining plans and confronting fears. (Lauren Frohne/The Seattle Times)

Local health-care providers are answering questions about keeping newborns and their parents safe at a time when pregnancy can mean isolation, fear and uncertainty. Others who recently gave birth, too, have advice to share.

—Crystal Paul, Megan Burbank and Lauren Frohne

Conservative and libertarian groups gathered at the steps of the state Capitol in Olympia to protest Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order, and to demand a reopening of business and society. (Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times)
"We’re taking our state back": More than 2,000 protesters massed at the state Capitol in Olympia on Sunday to demand a reopening of businesses and society. The protest, which violated Gov. Jay Inslee's stay-home order and health officials' guidance, highlighted the partisan divide in how residents perceive the virus. Across the nation, lockdown tensions are growing as people seek to resume work and play.

A "massive volume" of claims for coronavirus unemployment benefits crashed a state website as the new programs went live this weekend, frustrating out-of-work Washingtonians.

Whether you've gotten your relief check already or not, fraudsters are eager to prey on you at this vulnerable time. Know the scams to look out for.

UW Medicine has halted the use of coronavirus testing kits after signs of contamination turned up in some. The tens of thousands of kits had been airlifted from China in an extraordinary effort.

Many Americans have had silent coronavirus infections with no symptoms, new research indicates. That's fueling hope that the virus may be less deadly than feared, but it's also complicating decisions about returning to normal life.

President Donald Trump says he's "very close to a deal" with Congress on adding $450 billion to a small-business loan program that ran dry. For many Seattle-area businesses, those loans came with major risks.

There’s no road map for teaching online, so Washington’s teachers are creating their own, and learning by trial and error. Districts, meanwhile, are making spotty progress on providing what the state requires.

Can this man solve the nation's coronavirus testing problems? Trump's test czar was forced out of a job developing vaccine projects, and his work has not always gone as planned.

As COVID-19 fears grew in Seattle, public officials and sports executives weighed health risks — but let 33,000 fans into a Sounders match on March 7. At what cost? Read the Times Watchdog story.

Undocumented, essential and sick: Behind every coronavirus data point is a story of hardship. Columnist Naomi Ishisaka tells the story of one Washington family that's struggling to cope with illness upon illness, minus the financial help many others are receiving.

As Amazon cracks down on dissent, its tech and warehouse workers are uniting over coronavirus and environmental injustice. The effects of both, activists say, are bearing down hardest on the world’s most vulnerable. A "sickout" is planned this week.

Maren Costa, left, and Emily Cunningham have been visible leaders of Amazon Employees for Climate Justice. Amazon fired them April 10. (Greg Gilbert / The Seattle Times)
How is this outbreak affecting you?

What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.

Seattle Times staff

