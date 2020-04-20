While polling shows broad support for stay-home orders, protests that erupted across the nation over the weekend highlighted the partisan divide in how people perceive the virus. More than 2,000 demonstrators gathered at the Washington State Capitol on Sunday, violating both Gov. Jay Inslee’s order and widely accepted public health guidance. Economic frustrations are high as so many Washingtonians are out of work that the “tsunami of claims” crashed a state unemployment website.

UW Medicine has halted the use of COVID-19 testing kits it had airlifted from Shanghai, after a small percentage of the kits showed signs of contamination with a bacteria called Stenotrophomonas maltophilia (S. maltophilia). Since the ubiquitous bacteria was found in the specimen-preserving liquid, which makes no contact with patients, neither patients nor test results are believed to be affected. Still, the state Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday recalled 12,000 testing kits it had distributed to local health jurisdictions, tribal nations and other partners.

