In a three-page memo to teams, Major League Baseball encouraged vaccinations and outlined a relaxation of some of the league’s strict COVID-19 protocols if 85% of a team’s personnel classified as Tier One — players, managers, coaches, bullpen catchers, team medical staff, strength and conditioning coaches and any support staff flying on a team plane — were vaccinated. Once a team reaches the 85% threshold, vaccinated players and staff would be able to eat and drink on flights, play cards and could gather in indoor places like hotels without masks or social distancing provided no non-vaccinated people are present. Players would not have to wear masks in dugouts or the bullpen during games or wear tracking devices to monitor their movements.
As the state’s vaccine rollout picks up momentum, so too has the prevalence of concerning coronavirus variants, with Department of Health officials bracing for a possible fourth wave of infections. The good news: Some 1.3 million Washingtonians are fully vaccinated; everyone 16 and older in Washington state — some 6.3 million people in total — will be eligible for vaccination on April 15; and the state expects to receive some 460,000 doses next week — a record. The not-so-good news: Case counts are on the rise in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties and coronavirus variants of concern — which could spread more easily, cause more harm, or more readily escape treatment or immunity by vaccination — now make up a majority of most recent cases to receive genomic sequencing by Washington laboratories.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
Italy may be in Easter lockdown, but the party’s on at sea
Italy may be in a strict coronavirus lockdown this Easter with travel restricted between regions and new quarantines imposed. But a few miles offshore, guests aboard the MSC Grandiosa cruise ship are shimmying to Latin music on deck and sipping cocktails by the pool.
In one of the anomalies of lockdowns that have shuttered hotels and resorts around the world, the Grandiosa has been plying the Mediterranean Sea this winter with seven-night cruises, a lonely flag-bearer of the global cruise industry.
Grandiosa has tried to chart a course through the pandemic with strict anti-virus protocols approved by Italian authorities that seek to create a “health bubble” on board.
Passengers and crew are tested before and during cruises. Mask mandates, temperature checks, contact-tracing wristbands and frequent cleaning of the ship are all designed to prevent outbreaks.
UK bans travel from 4 more nations over virus; 39 in all
The British government is gearing up to ban international arrivals from four more countries — Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan and the Philippines — amid concerns over new virus variants but opted against including France and other European nations that are facing a resurgence of the virus.
The Department for Transport said Friday that the number of countries on its “red list” will reach 39 when the latest restrictions take effect in England beginning April 9. The other nations of the U.K. — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — have similar lists to those that apply in England.
Under the terms of the travel bans, international visitors who have departed from or traveled through countries on the list in the preceding 10 days are refused entry into England. Countries on the list include Brazil and South Africa, where two of the most concerning virus variants have been identified.
