By
 

In a three-page memo to teams, Major League Baseball encouraged vaccinations and outlined a relaxation of some of the league’s strict COVID-19 protocols if 85% of a team’s personnel classified as Tier One — players, managers, coaches, bullpen catchers, team medical staff, strength and conditioning coaches and any support staff flying on a team plane — were vaccinated. Once a team reaches the 85% threshold, vaccinated players and staff would be able to eat and drink on flights, play cards and could gather in indoor places like hotels without masks or social distancing provided no non-vaccinated people are present. Players would not have to wear masks in dugouts or the bullpen during games or wear tracking devices to monitor their movements.

As the state’s vaccine rollout picks up momentum, so too has the prevalence of concerning coronavirus variants, with Department of Health officials bracing for a possible fourth wave of infections. The good news: Some 1.3 million Washingtonians are fully vaccinated; everyone 16 and older in Washington state — some 6.3 million people in total — will be eligible for vaccination on April 15; and the state expects to receive some 460,000 doses next week — a record. The not-so-good news: Case counts are on the rise in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties and coronavirus variants of concern — which could spread more easily, cause more harm, or more readily escape treatment or immunity by vaccination — now make up a majority of most recent cases to receive genomic sequencing by Washington laboratories. 

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. 

Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Italy may be in Easter lockdown, but the party’s on at sea

Passengers enjoy the sun by a swimming pool on board the MSC Grandiosa cruise ship in Civitavecchia, near Rome, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. MSC Grandiosa, the world’s only cruise ship to be operating at the moment, left from Genoa on March 30 and stopped in Civitavecchia near Rome to pick up more passengers and then sail toward Naples, Cagliari, and Malta to be back in Genoa on April 6. For most of the winter, the MSC Grandiosa has been a lonely flag-bearer of the global cruise industry stalled by the pandemic, plying the Mediterranean Sea with seven-night cruises along Italy’s western coast, its major islands and a stop in Malta. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Passengers enjoy the sun by a swimming pool on board the MSC Grandiosa cruise ship in Civitavecchia, near Rome, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. MSC Grandiosa, the world’s only cruise ship to be operating at the moment, left from Genoa on March 30 and stopped in Civitavecchia near Rome to pick up more passengers and then sail toward Naples, Cagliari, and Malta to be back in Genoa on April 6. For most of the winter, the MSC Grandiosa has been a lonely flag-bearer of the global cruise industry stalled by the pandemic, plying the Mediterranean Sea with seven-night cruises along Italy’s western coast, its major islands and a stop in Malta. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Italy may be in a strict coronavirus lockdown this Easter with travel restricted between regions and new quarantines imposed. But a few miles offshore, guests aboard the MSC Grandiosa cruise ship are shimmying to Latin music on deck and sipping cocktails by the pool.

In one of the anomalies of lockdowns that have shuttered hotels and resorts around the world, the Grandiosa has been plying the Mediterranean Sea this winter with seven-night cruises, a lonely flag-bearer of the global cruise industry.

Grandiosa has tried to chart a course through the pandemic with strict anti-virus protocols approved by Italian authorities that seek to create a “health bubble” on board.

Passengers and crew are tested before and during cruises. Mask mandates, temperature checks, contact-tracing wristbands and frequent cleaning of the ship are all designed to prevent outbreaks.

Read the story here.

—Maria Grazia Murru, The Associated Press
Advertising

UK bans travel from 4 more nations over virus; 39 in all

FILE – In this Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 file photo, arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London, during England’s third national lockdown since the coronavirus outbreak began. The British government is gearing up to ban international arrivals from four more countries — Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan and the Philippines — amid concerns over new virus variants but opted against including France and other European nations facing a resurgence of the virus. The Department for Transport said Friday April 2, 2021 that the number of countries on its “red list” will reach 39 when the latest restrictions take effect in England beginning April 9. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
FILE – In this Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 file photo, arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London, during England’s third national lockdown since the coronavirus outbreak began. The British government is gearing up to ban international arrivals from four more countries — Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan and the Philippines — amid concerns over new virus variants but opted against including France and other European nations facing a resurgence of the virus. The Department for Transport said Friday April 2, 2021 that the number of countries on its “red list” will reach 39 when the latest restrictions take effect in England beginning April 9. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

The British government is gearing up to ban international arrivals from four more countries — Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan and the Philippines — amid concerns over new virus variants but opted against including France and other European nations that are facing a resurgence of the virus.

The Department for Transport said Friday that the number of countries on its “red list” will reach 39 when the latest restrictions take effect in England beginning April 9. The other nations of the U.K. — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — have similar lists to those that apply in England.

Under the terms of the travel bans, international visitors who have departed from or traveled through countries on the list in the preceding 10 days are refused entry into England. Countries on the list include Brazil and South Africa, where two of the most concerning virus variants have been identified.

Read the story here.

—Pan Pylas, The Associated Press

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Washington health officials are planning for "Vax Day" — and fearing a fourth wave. In Washington's race between vaccines and variants, both competitors look like they're picking up speed.

For a preview of the feared next wave, look to Michigan, where health officials are reeling as they record more than 5,600 new COVID-19 cases per day. Track the spread of the virus with these graphics. 

Which vaccine should teens be getting, and when will vaccines arrive for younger kids? Our FAQ explores the vital steps that may bring the pandemic to an end.

Can businesses and governments require vaccinations? The answer may be found in the story of what happened when one mild-mannered preacher answered the knock on his door in 1902.

In case you're trying to find a vaccine this weekend: Here's our updated guide, a quick visual look at who's eligible when, and a story on how "vaccine chasers" are scoring leftover doses. 

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories