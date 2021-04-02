In a three-page memo to teams, Major League Baseball encouraged vaccinations and outlined a relaxation of some of the league’s strict COVID-19 protocols if 85% of a team’s personnel classified as Tier One — players, managers, coaches, bullpen catchers, team medical staff, strength and conditioning coaches and any support staff flying on a team plane — were vaccinated. Once a team reaches the 85% threshold, vaccinated players and staff would be able to eat and drink on flights, play cards and could gather in indoor places like hotels without masks or social distancing provided no non-vaccinated people are present. Players would not have to wear masks in dugouts or the bullpen during games or wear tracking devices to monitor their movements.

As the state’s vaccine rollout picks up momentum, so too has the prevalence of concerning coronavirus variants, with Department of Health officials bracing for a possible fourth wave of infections. The good news: Some 1.3 million Washingtonians are fully vaccinated; everyone 16 and older in Washington state — some 6.3 million people in total — will be eligible for vaccination on April 15; and the state expects to receive some 460,000 doses next week — a record. The not-so-good news: Case counts are on the rise in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties and coronavirus variants of concern — which could spread more easily, cause more harm, or more readily escape treatment or immunity by vaccination — now make up a majority of most recent cases to receive genomic sequencing by Washington laboratories.

