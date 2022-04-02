The number of U.S. patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has fallen by more than 90%, bringing the total to the lowest its been since the beginning of the pandemic. Some hospitals across the country have reported going days without admitting a COVID-19 patient into their intensive care units.
A new study analyzing medical records of nearly 14 million U.S. patients found that pregnant people vaccinated against COVID-19 are almost twice as likely to get the virus than vaccinated people who are not pregnant.
Tri-Cities bar that defied WA mandates shuts down. COVID, inflation and Biden blamed
A Tri-Cities restaurant that made headlines for refusing to comply with COVID-19 restrictions during the height of the pandemic has closed for good, citing the pandemic, inflation and President Joe Biden himself.
Koko’s Bartini announced on social media last week it would close Saturday, March 26, but the restaurant ended up shutting down Friday evening because of staffing issues.
“Closed” signs were placed on the door of the business and over the restaurant’s hours, including a small picture of Biden saying, “I did that.”
A variation of the same image was also posted on its Facebook page. There also was a sign on the door stating “Koko’s Bartini will not violate your HIPAA rights — your body, your choice — come on in.”
Owner Dana Slovak told the Tri-City Herald in an email that they will miss all their faithful customers.
“The challenges with COVID 2020 year, struggle in 2021 reopening, and now inflation has crippled Koko’s to a financial point. You gotta know when to hold them, and when to fold them,” Slovak said. “Thanks to all our Koko’s fans and their patriotism these past struggling 3 years.”
UK hits record COVID-19 levels; nearly 5 million infected
LONDON (AP) — The prevalence of COVID-19 in the U.K. has reached record levels, with about 1 in 13 people estimated to be infected with the virus in the past week, according to the latest figures from Britain’s official statistics agency.
Some 4.9 million people were estimated to have the coronavirus in the week ending March 26, up from 4.3 million recorded in the previous week, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. The latest surge is driven by the more transmissible omicron variant BA.2, which is the dominant variant across the U.K.
Hospitalizations and death rates are again rising, although the number of people dying with COVID-19 is still relatively low compared with earlier this year. Nonetheless, the latest estimates suggest that the steep climb in new infections since late February, when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson scrapped all remaining coronavirus restrictions in England, has continued well into March.
The figures came on the same day the government ended free rapid COVID-19 tests for most people in England, under Johnson’s “living with COVID” plan. People who do not have health conditions that make them more vulnerable to the virus now need to pay for tests to find out if they are infected.
“The government’s ‘living with COVID’ strategy of removing any mitigations, isolation, free testing and a considerable slice of our surveillance amounts to nothing more than ignoring this virus going forwards,” said Stephen Griffin, associate professor at the University of Leeds’ medical school.