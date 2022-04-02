The number of U.S. patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has fallen by more than 90%, bringing the total to the lowest its been since the beginning of the pandemic. Some hospitals across the country have reported going days without admitting a COVID-19 patient into their intensive care units.

A new study analyzing medical records of nearly 14 million U.S. patients found that pregnant people vaccinated against COVID-19 are almost twice as likely to get the virus than vaccinated people who are not pregnant.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.