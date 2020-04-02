Social distancing measures seem to be helping slow the novel coronavirus’ spread in Washington. Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday that we need to continue that trend, announcing he’ll likely extend his stay-home order for at least the next 30 days. With the national stockpile of protective gear quickly depleting, Inslee asked local businesses and workers Wednesday to consider re-purposing their manufacturing operations with an eye toward making face shields, surgical masks and swab test kits.
The Department of Health confirmed 5,984 COVID-19 cases and 247 deaths Wednesday evening, the first time in several days it had reported new numbers. The department blames the delay on a flood of data swamping the state’s disease-reporting system. The technical difficulties are partially blinding health officials and the public to the latest information about the disease’s spread.
Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Wednesday evening.
Live updates:
Life Care Center of Kirkland, where U.S. outbreak took hold, faces $611,000 fine, possible loss of funding
A Kirkland nursing home faces a $611,000 fine and a possible loss of funding after federal inspectors found deficiencies that led to the first crop of COVID-19 deaths in the United States, the Washington Post reports.
Life Care Center of Kirkland failed to report an outbreak of respiratory illness to local authorities for two weeks, gave inadequate care to its residents during the outbreak and failed to provide 24-hour emergency medical care, the Post reports.
Staff at Life Care noticed a respiratory outbreak by Feb. 10, a Life Care official said. Interviews and a review of 911 call logs obtained by The Seattle Times show it could have appeared even sooner.
Confusion inside the nursing home and among state health officials over who was responsible for testing sick patients allowed the disease to continue spreading, turning Life Care into the nation’s largest source of COVID-19 fatalities.
Even as state and federal officials were responding to COVID-19 cases at Life Care, the nursing home didn’t obtain enough supplies to test all residents until March 7, and it took another week to test most employees. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a report March 18 that limited access to testing, as well as staff working at multiple facilities while sick and a lack of protective equipment, contributed to the disease’s spread at Life Care.
State and county health officials said it was not their role to provide testing materials to Life Care. The nursing home, in turn, questioned why it would be Life Care’s responsibility to have residents tested in a public health crisis.
Looking back a century
“I HAD A little bird, and its name was Enza. I opened the window and in-flew-Enza.”
In the fall of 1918, this was not just a well-known nursery rhyme. The worldwide influenza pandemic was quite real — and lethal.
It blew into Seattle in a perfect storm in 1918, closing schools and forcing residents to shelter in place. Everyone wore masks ... but they turned out to be useless. Druggists peddled snake-oil cures. As contagion swelled and newspapers listed sobering daily death tolls, public complaints about closures evaporated.
Before the virus ran its course in 1919, a third of the world’s population had been infected, resulting in 50 million to 100 million deaths, including nearly 5,000 Washingtonians.
Most of Europe’s virus dead are over 60 — but the young aren't immune
More than 95% of those who have died of coronavirus in Europe have been older than 60, but young people should not be complacent, the head of the World Health Organization’s office says.
“Young people are not invincible,” said Dr. Hans Kluge in Copenhagen. "The very notion that COVID-19 only affects older people is factually wrong.”
The U.N. health agency says 10% to 15% of people under 50 with the disease have moderate or severe cases.
Trump says he may restrict flights from New York over coronavirus
President Donald Trump said his administration is weighing whether to halt flights from some of the cities hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak — including New York and Miami — but is wary of further harming the airline industry.
“We’re certainly looking at it but once you do that you really are clamping down on an industry that is desperately needed,” Trump said Wednesday evening at a White House press briefing.
“I am looking where flights are going into hot spots,” Trump said when asked if he was considering a temporary ban on all domestic flights. “Some of those flights I didn’t like from the beginning, but closing up every single flight on every single airline, that’s a very, very, very rough decision. But we are thinking about hot spots, where you go from spot to spot, both hot. And we’ll let you know fairly soon.”
Trump did not specify which cities would be affected. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for more information.
Inside the Army’s rush to prepare a field hospital at CenturyLink Field
Hundreds of soldiers in the cavernous CenturyLink Field Event Center are hustling to erect a hospital to handle a potential overflow of non-COVID-19 patients from medical centers that could soon be overwhelmed by the pandemic. Above, the soldiers test masks: The person wearing the mask dons a hood, and the tester sprays an aerosol solution. If the mask-wearer can taste the solution, the mask doesn’t fit right. Take a photo tour of the field hospital.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Nearly 190,000 Washington state residents filed jobless claims last week, shattering the previous week's record. Federal cash will supercharge their benefits, but it won't happen right away. A nationwide job report out this morning shows more of the pandemic's stunning toll.
Boeing offered buyouts to its workers today in a bid to quickly shed costs as business craters.
A Seattle institute can start human trials for a potentially groundbreaking coronavirus treatment. The FDA gave a speedy green light to the Seattle Infectious Diseases Institute's new approach.
The national stockpile of masks and gloves is nearly depleted, federal officials say. This leaves the White House and states to compete for scarce protective gear in a marketplace rife with price-gouging.
Seattle has booked an entire downtown hotel for first responders to isolate and quarantine. It already has its first occupants. This comes as more firefighters, police officers and other crucial workers fall ill.
Are these really "essential" businesses? From pool installers to boatyards servicing yachts, there's quite a gray area when it comes to the businesses that can keep operating under Gov. Jay Inslee's stay-home order, and some companies are drawing complaints. Inslee yesterday updated his list of essential businesses.
Some Washington gun dealers are defying Inslee's order by staying open, and the clash could soon escalate. Nationwide, a run on guns is inflaming tensions.
Evidence is growing that seemingly healthy people can spread the virus without showing symptoms, scientists say. The federal government has issued a new warning that anyone exposed to it can be considered a carrier, reinforcing the need for social distancing.
In L.A., the mayor has told 4 million residents to wear masks, even homemade ones. In China, life is ruled by a colored symbol on a phone screen. Here's what else is happening around the nation and world.
Jazz legend Ellis Marsalis Jr., 85, patriarch of a famed musical clan, has died after battling pneumonia brought on by the new coronavirus.
Here's help
If you're making your own mask, how should you do it? Even the experts can't pick one way to recommend, but a growing number say something is probably better than nothing. They're offering guidelines on the basics.
Worried about how to pay the mortgage? Know who's eligible for loan relief and what your options are.
Homeschooling advice from veteran homeschoolers: Relax. Then, focus on what's really important — and it's probably not getting the math or science lesson done, says one home-schooling mom with a teaching background.
Coronavirus resources
- What to do if you're sick: Call your doctor and stay home
- What you need to do to get your government stimulus check
- Can't make the rent? Tips for talking to your landlord
- Washington's stay-at-home order: an illustrated guide
- Tips for cleaning, disinfecting your home and your phone
- Sign up for breaking news alerts
- More on coronavirus »
How is this outbreak affecting you?What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.
Do you have questions about the novel coronavirus?Ask your question in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. You can see questions we've already answered on this FAQ. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
Most Read Local Stories
- Coronavirus daily news updates, April 1: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the nation
- Inslee updates list of essential businesses, workers for stay-home order to stem spread of coronavirus
- End of the republic? We're No. 1 in voter turnout — for a reason the president thinks is 'crazy.'
- Hospitalizations for novel coronavirus-like illness declined last week in Washington, offering a glimmer of hope
- CDC weighing new advice on masks in fighting coronavirus; experts say don't take them from medical workers