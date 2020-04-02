The Department of Health confirmed 5,984 COVID-19 cases and 247 deaths Wednesday evening, the first time in several days it had reported new numbers. The department blames the delay on a flood of data swamping the state’s disease-reporting system. The technical difficulties are partially blinding health officials and the public to the latest information about the disease’s spread.
“I HAD A little bird, and its name was Enza. I opened the window and in-flew-Enza.”
In the fall of 1918, this was not just a well-known nursery rhyme. The worldwide influenza pandemic was quite real — and lethal.
It blew into Seattle in a perfect storm in 1918, closing schools and forcing residents to shelter in place. Everyone wore masks ... but they turned out to be useless. Druggists peddled snake-oil cures. As contagion swelled and newspapers listed sobering daily death tolls, public complaints about closures evaporated.
Before the virus ran its course in 1919, a third of the world’s population had been infected, resulting in 50 million to 100 million deaths, including nearly 5,000 Washingtonians.
Trump says he may restrict flights from New York over coronavirus
President Donald Trump said his administration is weighing whether to halt flights from some of the cities hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak — including New York and Miami — but is wary of further harming the airline industry.
“We’re certainly looking at it but once you do that you really are clamping down on an industry that is desperately needed,” Trump said Wednesday evening at a White House press briefing.
“I am looking where flights are going into hot spots,” Trump said when asked if he was considering a temporary ban on all domestic flights. “Some of those flights I didn’t like from the beginning, but closing up every single flight on every single airline, that’s a very, very, very rough decision. But we are thinking about hot spots, where you go from spot to spot, both hot. And we’ll let you know fairly soon.”
Trump did not specify which cities would be affected. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for more information.
Inside the Army’s rush to prepare a field hospital at CenturyLink Field
Hundreds of soldiers in the cavernous CenturyLink Field Event Center are hustling to erect a hospital to handle a potential overflow of non-COVID-19 patients from medical centers that could soon be overwhelmed by the pandemic. Above, the soldiers test masks: The person wearing the mask dons a hood, and the tester sprays an aerosol solution. If the mask-wearer can taste the solution, the mask doesn’t fit right. Take a photo tour of the field hospital.
A Seattle institute can start human trials for a potentially groundbreaking coronavirus treatment. The FDA gave a speedy green light to the Seattle Infectious Diseases Institute's new approach.
The national stockpile of masks and gloves is nearly depleted, federal officials say. This leaves the White House and states to compete for scarce protective gear in a marketplace rife with price-gouging.
Seattle has booked an entire downtown hotel for first responders to isolate and quarantine. It already has its first occupants. This comes as more firefighters, police officers and other crucial workers fall ill.
Evidence is growing that seemingly healthy people can spread the virus without showing symptoms, scientists say. The federal government has issued a new warning that anyone exposed to it can be considered a carrier, reinforcing the need for social distancing.
Jazz legend Ellis Marsalis Jr., 85, patriarch of a famed musical clan, has died after battling pneumonia brought on by the new coronavirus.
If you're making your own mask, how should you do it? Even the experts can't pick one way to recommend, but a growing number say something is probably better than nothing. They're offering guidelines on the basics.
Homeschooling advice from veteran homeschoolers: Relax. Then, focus on what's really important — and it's probably not getting the math or science lesson done, says one home-schooling mom with a teaching background.
