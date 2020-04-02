Social distancing measures seem to be helping slow the novel coronavirus’ spread in Washington. Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday that we need to continue that trend, announcing he’ll likely extend his stay-home order for at least the next 30 days. With the national stockpile of protective gear quickly depleting, Inslee asked local businesses and workers Wednesday to consider re-purposing their manufacturing operations with an eye toward making face shields, surgical masks and swab test kits.

The Department of Health confirmed 5,984 COVID-19 cases and 247 deaths Wednesday evening, the first time in several days it had reported new numbers. The department blames the delay on a flood of data swamping the state’s disease-reporting system. The technical difficulties are partially blinding health officials and the public to the latest information about the disease’s spread.

Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Wednesday evening.

