Along with the sunshine and summer temperatures that will stretch into this week, the weekend brought hopeful news of a major milestone in battling the COVID-19 pandemic: More than half of U.S. adults have now received at least one shot of a vaccine.
But in the words of Seattle-born musician Heather Chelan, “the pandemic isn’t over just because you’re over it.” Across the globe, COVID infections have spiked at a dizzying rate, doubling in the last two months. That’s because of new variants in some places, while other infections surged as pandemic fatigue and relaxed restrictions set in.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
Turkey reports record daily number of COVID-19 deaths
Turkey on Sunday reported its highest daily number of COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to Health Ministry data.
The 318 deaths confirmed in 24 hours took the country’s total pandemic death toll to 35,926. The Health Ministry also reported 55,802 new confirmed cases, pushing Turkey’s total closer to 4.3 million.
Weekly data also released Sunday showed the northwest province of Canakkale with Turkey’s highest infection rate at 962.98 cases per 100,000 people.
Turkey has seen rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths since the government eased virus-control restrictions at the beginning start of March, when daily confirmed cases averaged below 10,000. The government has blamed the rising numbers on coronavirus variants.
India’s capital to lock down amid devastating virus surge
New Delhi imposed a weeklong lockdown Monday night to prevent the collapse of the Indian capital’s health system, which authorities said had been pushed to its limit amid an explosive surge in coronavirus cases.
In scenes familiar from surges elsewhere, ambulances catapulted from one hospital to another, trying to find an empty bed over the weekend, while patients lined up outside of medical facilities waiting to be let in. Ambulances also idled outside of crematoriums, carrying half a dozen dead bodies each.
“People keep arriving, in an almost collapsing situation,” said Dr. Suresh Kumar, who heads Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, one of New Delhi’s largest hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients.
Most desperately need oxygen, Kumar said. But the city is facing shortages of oxygen and some medicine, according to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who told reporters that the new stringent measures being imposed were required to “prevent a collapse of the health system,” which had “reached its limit.”
Some Washington health care workers were reluctant to get vaccines, and that surprised hospital officials, who have been working to understand what's holding them back. Nationwide, half of all U.S. adults have gotten at least one shot, though — just like in Washington state — there are clear geographic and political divides.
Vaccination-card scams are threatening to expose people to the virus as businesses start requiring proof of vaccination. One example: a guy who illegally sold more than 100 blank cards in two weeks.
