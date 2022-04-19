People over 60 years old should make an appointment to receive a second COVID-19 booster shot, according to U.S. officials, who cited a study indicating that a fourth shot significantly reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and death among older individuals.
Meanwhile, several airlines, including Alaska Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, dropped their mask requirements following a federal judge’s decision to strike down federal mask mandates on airplanes and public transportation.
Should you still wear a mask? Experts’ guide to daily decisions
As coronavirus infections tick up across the United States, there is a lot of confusion about if, and when, to wear a mask.
“This is the hardest thing of all, because it’s not just the risks and benefits to you,” said Dr. Robert Wachter, a professor and the chair of the medicine department at the University of California, San Francisco. “It’s the risks and benefits to the people around you.”
One good way to frame the issue is to ask: Who is the most vulnerable person in your immediate circle?
If you have compromised immunity, for example, or live with someone who does, it’s a good idea to continue wearing a mask and maintaining social distance around strangers, especially in indoor areas with standing air where the virus may collect. Masks are also important if you’re unvaccinated or spending time with others who are unvaccinated. Unvaccinated people are at overwhelmingly higher risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19. Masks are also a must in hospitals, where there are many vulnerable people.
But if you’re otherwise healthy and have received your vaccine and booster shots, your risk of getting seriously ill with COVID-19 is extraordinarily small. It’s about in line with other risks people take every day, such as driving in a car.
Cheers and fears as US ends mask mandates for travel
A federal judge’s decision to strike down a national mask mandate was met with cheers on some airplanes but also concern about whether it’s really time to end one of the most visible vestiges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The major airlines and many of the busiest airports rushed to drop their requirements on Monday after the Transportation Security Administration announced it wouldn’t enforce a January 2021 security directive that applied to airplanes, airports, taxis and other mass transit.
But the ruling still gave those entities the option to keep their mask rules in place, resulting in directives that could vary from city to city.
Passengers on an United Airlines flight from Houston to New York, for instance, could ditch their masks at their departing airport and on the plane, but have to put them back on once they land at Kennedy Airport or take a subway.
A video showed some passengers on a Delta Air Lines flight cheering and applauding as they took off their masks upon hearing an announcement that they were now optional. One man could bee seen happily twirling his mask on his finger.