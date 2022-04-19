People over 60 years old should make an appointment to receive a second COVID-19 booster shot, according to U.S. officials, who cited a study indicating that a fourth shot significantly reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and death among older individuals.

Meanwhile, several airlines, including Alaska Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, dropped their mask requirements following a federal judge’s decision to strike down federal mask mandates on airplanes and public transportation.

Despite the ruling, masks will continue to be required to board buses, trains and ferries in the Seattle area.

