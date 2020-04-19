Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday the U.S. and Canada have agreed to keep their border closed to nonessential travel for another 30 days and he said it will be undoubtedly longer before the restriction is removed.
Six weeks after long-term care facilities first emerged as a deadly front of the coronavirus pandemic, Washington state says it’s now aiming for widespread testing in those facilities. The state’s goal is to get enough supplies to allow for universal masking of staff and to test all residents and employees in facilities with COVID-19 cases.
The most recent count of COVID-19 cases in Washington totals 11,802 infections and 624 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Saturday evening.
West Seattle retirement community’s weekly singalong unites residents during coronavirus isolation: ‘We love each other’
For a lot of us, old songs are like comfort food; they take us on a journey, to younger days and pleasant memories of, perhaps, a time when we didn’t know what “social distancing” meant. At The Kenney, a retirement community in West Seattle, the residents have begun regular gatherings to sing their favorite nostalgic songs — from their balconies and windows, or standing (more than six feet apart) on the lawn. During the coronavirus pandemic, it’s a way to be together while apart.
Dozens of coronavirus antibody tests on the market were never vetted by the FDA, leading to accuracy concerns
The Food and Drug Administration, which was harshly criticized for being slow in authorizing tests to detect the coronavirus, has taken a strikingly different approach to antibody tests, allowing more than 90 on the market without prior review, including some that are being marketed fraudulently and are of dubious quality, according to testing experts and the agency itself.
Antibody, or serological, tests are designed to identify people who may have overcome COVID-19, including those who had no symptoms, and developed an immune response. They are not designed to detect active infections. Some officials tout the blood tests as a way to reopen the economy by identifying individuals who have developed immunity and can safely return to work. But many scientists, as well as the World Health Organization, say evidence is lacking that even high-quality antibody tests can prove someone has immunity to the novel coronavirus.
Now, the emergence of dozens of tests never reviewed by the FDA – many of which are being aggressively marketed – could confuse doctors, hospitals, employers and consumers clamoring for the products, according to critics who say the agency’s oversight has been lax. The questions are taking on special importance as federal and state officials debate various strategies, including using serological testing, to help determine when they can end state and local lockdowns.
Read the full story from the Washington Post's Laurie McGinley here.
—Washington Post
As coronavirus cases in Yakima Valley agriculture spike, advocates for growers and workers react differently to new state guidelines
As Yakima County health officials identified 70 farm and fruit-packing workers who have tested positive for COVID-19, new state safety guidelines got sharply different reactions from grower and worker advocates.
Before the state Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) released final guidelines Thursday, two farmworker unions filed a lawsuit in Skagit County Superior Court, calling draft versions “garbled” and “non-mandatory.” The suit, which has a hearing set for May 1, seeks stronger emergency rules. Grower groups, in contrast, said they found the guidelines challenging but reasonable.
Novel coronavirus outbreaks are already occurring in an industry that has kept busy keeping shelves stocked with food but has unevenly adopted social distancing and other protective measures. One Yakima Valley farmworker told The Seattle Times her employer was not supplying soap or, until recently, water for hand-washing.
How a coronavirus recession could kneecap recent college grads
Canceled internships. Rescinded job offers. Students who graduate from college this spring, or who had lined up an internship for on-the-job training over the summer, will enter a vastly different job market than the one that existed even a few months ago – and if the downturn becomes a recession, it could have long-term impacts on their earnings, economists say.
In the face of the COVID-19 national health emergency, there’s early evidence that at least some entry-level job offers for college grads are being rescinded, and many internships are being moved online; a few are being canceled altogether.
Experts say the modern world has never had an economic downturn like this, making it difficult to predict how college students and recent graduates will fare in the wake of a pandemic-induced slowdown.
Pregnant during a pandemic: Seattleites share their concerns about birth, delivery and beyond
As COVID-19 spreads, many pregnant people find themselves isolated from family and friends, cut off from certain perinatal support resources, and navigating uncertainty and fear as health professionals adjust prenatal practice and hospitals adapt their policies in light of the global crisis.
But for those bearing these new lives into the world, giving birth in a pandemic is a terrifying task, full of unprecedented new challenges and uncertainty during what is already one of the most challenging of life’s milestone events.
As COVID-19 fears grew, public officials and sports executives weighed health risks — and a PR message — but let 33,000 fans into a Sounders match on March 7.
How that happened is captured in hundreds of pages of emails exchanged among federal, state and local officials, as well as executives from the Sounders, Seahawks, Mariners and XFL Dragons. Those records, obtained by ProPublica and The Seattle Times, show how one meeting would beget another, one email would beget a dozen more, all while the virus was taking rapid hold.
Read the full story from Times reporters David Gutman and Lewis Kamb, and ProPublica's Ken Armstrong.
