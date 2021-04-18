By
 

With beautiful weather continuing for another day in the Seattle area and vaccinations available to all Washingtonians 16 and older, it’s possible to glimpse something like normalcy. Area beaches and restaurants saw major crowds Saturday and along with social distancing, once again people had to think about how they appear in public.

But the pandemic rages on, now with more than 3 million dead globally.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Evaluating the toll of Oregon's decision to delay vaccines for seniors

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s decided to prioritize vaccinations for teachers over seniors, starting Jan 25. That highly controversial decision delayed the rollout for seniors 65 and older living outside long-term care facilities by anywhere from two to five weeks.

Public health officials say it’s impossible to know for sure what the ultimate impact of that decision will be due to a number of complicating factors, from initial vaccine shortages to the difficulty seniors had trying to secure appointments online, not to mention the unknown number who are hesitant to get the shots.

But the decision to delay eligibility for some 700,000 seniors living independently undoubtedly took a toll, experts say. And the number of fatalities could increase, as deaths trail cases and hospitalizations – both of which are on the rise again.

At least 148 individuals 65 and older have died this year who tested positive for COVID-19 after Jan. 25, according to an analysis by The Oregonian/OregonLive of death information disclosed by the state. They tested positive an average of 27 days after the date Brown originally made teachers instead of seniors eligible. More than half of those seniors tested positive after their actual eligibility date for a vaccine – an average of three weeks afterward.

Read the whole story here.

— Ted Sickinger, The Oregonian
Advertising
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories