With beautiful weather continuing for another day in the Seattle area and vaccinations available to all Washingtonians 16 and older, it’s possible to glimpse something like normalcy. Area beaches and restaurants saw major crowds Saturday and along with social distancing, once again people had to think about how they appear in public.
CDC says keeping middle seats empty is safer, but airlines plan to fill them
Keeping middle seats empty on airplanes could sharply reduce passenger exposure to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, according to study results released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But most major U.S. airlines aren’t restricting access to those seats. And the last major holdout, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, earlier announced it will open up middle seats on flights starting May 1. A Delta spokesman reiterated Wednesday its plans have not changed.
Using modeling based on earlier lab studies at Kansas State University, the CDC found that aerosol exposures were reduced by 23 percent to 57 percent when middle seats were vacant compared to full flights. The tests used a surrogate virus.
However, because some of the research was based on work done before the pandemic, the results don’t account for the impact of U.S. airline passengers wearing masks, which they are required to do except when eating or drinking. Also, the studies looked at exposure, rather than actual virus transmission.
Public health officials say it’s impossible to know for sure what the ultimate impact of that decision will be due to a number of complicating factors, from initial vaccine shortages to the difficulty seniors had trying to secure appointments online, not to mention the unknown number who are hesitant to get the shots.
But the decision to delay eligibility for some 700,000 seniors living independently undoubtedly took a toll, experts say. And the number of fatalities could increase, as deaths trail cases and hospitalizations – both of which are on the rise again.
At least 148 individuals 65 and older have died this year who tested positive for COVID-19 after Jan. 25, according to an analysis by The Oregonian/OregonLive of death information disclosed by the state. They tested positive an average of 27 days after the date Brown originally made teachers instead of seniors eligible. More than half of those seniors tested positive after their actual eligibility date for a vaccine – an average of three weeks afterward.