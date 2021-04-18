With beautiful weather continuing for another day in the Seattle area and vaccinations available to all Washingtonians 16 and older, it’s possible to glimpse something like normalcy. Area beaches and restaurants saw major crowds Saturday and along with social distancing, once again people had to think about how they appear in public.
But the pandemic rages on, now with more than 3 million dead globally.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
COVID-19 survivors respond well to vaccines, may only need single dose, studies suggest
Coronavirus vaccines were just rolling out in December when more than 1,000 staffers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles volunteered for a sweeping study. The goal: pinpoint how immune reactions to the jab might vary.
By last month, a clear pattern in the data “popped out at us,” said research leader Susan Cheng. Those who had recovered from covid-19 responded to their first shot so robustly that the results rivaled never-infected colleagues who had received both shots. The implication was clear. If you’ve had covid, you may only need one of the two doses recommended by Pfizer and Moderna.
“We did not expect that this was going to jump out like a smoking gun,” said Cheng, who co-authored the Nature Medicine write-up. In fact, if you already had the virus, your immune response after one vaccine is likely to be even better than a never-infected person’s after two, according to Italian research just out in the New England Journal of Medicine.
The issue of giving only a single dose to people who have had covid has become all the more urgent since safety concerns have been raised about Johnson & Johnson’s and AstraZeneca’s vaccines. The implications at a time of strained global supply are striking: giving previously infected people just one mRNA vaccine shot could free up more than 110 million doses worldwide, according to a calculation by University of Maryland School of Medicine immunologist Mohammad Sajadi and colleagues.
Read the whole story here.
CDC says keeping middle seats empty is safer, but airlines plan to fill them
Keeping middle seats empty on airplanes could sharply reduce passenger exposure to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, according to study results released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But most major U.S. airlines aren’t restricting access to those seats. And the last major holdout, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, earlier announced it will open up middle seats on flights starting May 1. A Delta spokesman reiterated Wednesday its plans have not changed.
Using modeling based on earlier lab studies at Kansas State University, the CDC found that aerosol exposures were reduced by 23 percent to 57 percent when middle seats were vacant compared to full flights. The tests used a surrogate virus.
However, because some of the research was based on work done before the pandemic, the results don’t account for the impact of U.S. airline passengers wearing masks, which they are required to do except when eating or drinking. Also, the studies looked at exposure, rather than actual virus transmission.
Read the whole story here.
Evaluating the toll of Oregon's decision to delay vaccines for seniors
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s decided to prioritize vaccinations for teachers over seniors, starting Jan 25. That highly controversial decision delayed the rollout for seniors 65 and older living outside long-term care facilities by anywhere from two to five weeks.
Public health officials say it’s impossible to know for sure what the ultimate impact of that decision will be due to a number of complicating factors, from initial vaccine shortages to the difficulty seniors had trying to secure appointments online, not to mention the unknown number who are hesitant to get the shots.
But the decision to delay eligibility for some 700,000 seniors living independently undoubtedly took a toll, experts say. And the number of fatalities could increase, as deaths trail cases and hospitalizations – both of which are on the rise again.
At least 148 individuals 65 and older have died this year who tested positive for COVID-19 after Jan. 25, according to an analysis by The Oregonian/OregonLive of death information disclosed by the state. They tested positive an average of 27 days after the date Brown originally made teachers instead of seniors eligible. More than half of those seniors tested positive after their actual eligibility date for a vaccine – an average of three weeks afterward.
Read the whole story here.
