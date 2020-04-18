The most recent count of COVID-19 cases in Washington totals 11,445 infections and 603 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
Throughout today, on this page, we'll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Friday evening.
Stimulus checks and other coronavirus relief hindered by 1960s technology and rocky government rollout
The national effort to get money to Americans is at risk of being overwhelmed by the worst economic downturn in 80 years, as understaffed and underfunded agencies struggle to deliver funds to all the people who need help.
Three weeks after Congress passed a $2 trillion package to lessen the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, millions of households and small businesses are still waiting to receive all the help promised under the legislation, according to government data and firsthand accounts.
The bulk of the challenges have occurred with three initiatives designed to get cash to struggling Americans: a $1,200 per adult relief program that launched this week, $349 billion in Small Business Administration loans, and $260 billion in weekly unemployment benefits for the more than 22 million people – and growing – out of work.
The SBA ran out of money to make small business loans this week, almost no unemployment aid has reached eligible self-employed and gig workers, and a significant number of Americans who were due to receive relief payments this week went on the IRS.gov website only to see a message that “payment status not available.”
After closing parks last weekend, Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan is taking a different approach. Seattle's parks are staying open Saturday and Sunday, but with restrictions. Residents will be required to keep moving through parks. That means you aren't allowed to grill, picnic or play sports.
A UW coronavirus model says Washington state can start safely reopening the week of May 18. Experts caution that this timeline will be safe only if testing is widely available to test new cases, health departments have the capacity to isolate infected people and their contacts, and large gatherings remain prohibited.
