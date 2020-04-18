By

It’s been nearly a month since Gov. Jay Inslee announced his initial stay-at-home order in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, and University of Washington researchers are starting to tackle one of the questions on everyone’s mind: When will it be safe to begin easing up on social-distancing measures? The UW team confirmed Friday that some evidence shows the state could possibly begin easing up on social distancing restrictions the week of May 18.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump continues to push states to reopen their economy sooner rather than later. On Friday, Trump tweeted encouragements of those in Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia who were protesting their governors’ stay-home orders.

The most recent count of COVID-19 cases in Washington totals 11,445 infections and 603 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

Stimulus checks and other coronavirus relief hindered by 1960s technology and rocky government rollout

The national effort to get money to Americans is at risk of being overwhelmed by the worst economic downturn in 80 years, as understaffed and underfunded agencies struggle to deliver funds to all the people who need help.

Three weeks after Congress passed a $2 trillion package to lessen the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, millions of households and small businesses are still waiting to receive all the help promised under the legislation, according to government data and firsthand accounts.

The bulk of the challenges have occurred with three initiatives designed to get cash to struggling Americans: a $1,200 per adult relief program that launched this week, $349 billion in Small Business Administration loans, and $260 billion in weekly unemployment benefits for the more than 22 million people – and growing – out of work.

The SBA ran out of money to make small business loans this week, almost no unemployment aid has reached eligible self-employed and gig workers, and a significant number of Americans who were due to receive relief payments this week went on the IRS.gov website only to see a message that “payment status not available.”

—The Washington Post
After closing parks last weekend, Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan is taking a different approach. Seattle's parks are staying open Saturday and Sunday, but with restrictions. Residents will be required to keep moving through parks. That means you aren't allowed to grill, picnic or play sports.

A UW coronavirus model says Washington state can start safely reopening the week of May 18. Experts caution that this timeline will be safe only if testing is widely available to test new cases, health departments have the capacity to isolate infected people and their contacts, and large gatherings remain prohibited.

Seed shortages? Yup. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a run on seeds as more people in the Seattle area have begun planting their own vegetable gardens. And raising their own chickens. And starting some pollination gardens. All in the name of self-sufficiency.

Washington state's schools have been closed for about a month now in response to the pandemic, but the results of a new survey show that the services districts are providing for students vary widely.

China revised its official coronavirus death toll in Wuhan, the original epicenter of the outbreak, by around 50% on Friday, citing new statistical evidence that has emerged as the city begins to reopen following months of lockdown.

Gov. Jay Inslee rebuked President Donald Trump on Friday after Trump appeared to encourage Americans to rebel against statewide stay-at-home orders.

