It’s been nearly a month since Gov. Jay Inslee announced his initial stay-at-home order in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, and University of Washington researchers are starting to tackle one of the questions on everyone’s mind: When will it be safe to begin easing up on social-distancing measures? The UW team confirmed Friday that some evidence shows the state could possibly begin easing up on social distancing restrictions the week of May 18.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump continues to push states to reopen their economy sooner rather than later. On Friday, Trump tweeted encouragements of those in Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia who were protesting their governors’ stay-home orders.

The most recent count of COVID-19 cases in Washington totals 11,445 infections and 603 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Friday evening.