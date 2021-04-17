Remember last May? It’s OK, nobody really does — but that’s when the restaurant industry’s struggle to survive the COVID-19 era, combined with patrons thirsty for something to go with their takeout, prompted the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board to temporarily allow the sale of carry-out cocktails. To-go cocktails are sticking around! Gov. Jay Inslee has signed into law a bill that codifies “curbside and takeout service or delivery of alcohol products, the sale by restaurants of premixed cocktails, cocktail kits, and wine drinks, and the sale of growlers.” The temporary licenses extend until at least summer 2023.

Michigan’s worst-in-the-nation COVID-19 outbreak is beginning to slow auto production, with a major Ram pickup truck plant reducing its output because of a high number of absent workers, according to The Associated Press. About 10% of the production work force — roughly 600 workers — at the Stellantis (formerly Fiat Chrysler) assembly plant in Sterling Heights, north of Detroit, either tested positive or is in quarantine. Stellantis’ rivals Ford and General Motors have said they haven’t lost any production in recent weeks because of virus cases.

The number of new coronavirus cases around the globe has almost doubled over the past two months, an alarming increase that the World Health Organization said Friday was nearing the pandemic’s peak infection rate, The Washington Post reports. Case numbers have spiked in nearly all regions, with larger outbreaks gripping Brazil, India, Poland, Turkey and some other countries. In the seven days ending April 11, global cases rose 11%compa red to the previous week, according to the WHO.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

