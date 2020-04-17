National and local leaders continue to weigh how soon to return to normalcy as the number of COVID-19 cases starts to decline in some parts of the country. President Donald Trump on Thursday unveiled a three-phase plan to reopen U.S. businesses and schools, instructing state governors to move at their own pace, yet insisting the process would happen “relatively quickly.”

In Seattle, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Thursday her plans to provide up to 100 hotel rooms for quarantined medical workers and clear cars off some streets to give people more space to walk and bike.

The most recent count of COVID-19 cases in Washington totals 11,152 infections and 583 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Thursday evening.