National and local leaders continue to weigh how soon to return to normalcy as the number of COVID-19 cases starts to decline in some parts of the country. President Donald Trump on Thursday unveiled a three-phase plan to reopen U.S. businesses and schools, instructing state governors to move at their own pace, yet insisting the process would happen “relatively quickly.”

In Seattle, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Thursday her plans to provide up to 100 hotel rooms for quarantined medical workers and clear cars off some streets to give people more space to walk and bike.

The most recent count of COVID-19 cases in Washington totals 11,152 infections and 583 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Thursday evening.

When centers closed, hearts opened

At the Filipino Community Center of Seattle, Lolita Lawson adds food items to be delivered to seniors stuck at home during the coronavirus. (Greg Gilbert / The Seattle Times)
Across the Seattle area, hundreds of helpers have built food-delivery programs out of thin air to serve those who are hungry and isolated. Lolita Lawson, above, packs bags of food for seniors at the Filipino Community Center of Seattle. A video shows how another group of volunteers is pulling together to deliver 1,000 bags of groceries each week. The Sikh community, too, has found creative ways to help — including feeding hospital workers from Everett to Tacoma.

—Kris Higginson
Catch up on the past 24 hours

Gov. Jay Inslee has frozen rent hikes and expanded a statewide ban on evictions. There's a federal eviction moratorium, too, but it's hard for tenants to tell whether it applies to them. You can check our map to see if you're covered.

The return to normal(ish) will be a far longer process than President Donald Trump envisioned last week, under a new road map that he laid out yesterday for governors. Trump also floated a claim about how the virus started that scientists say is highly unlikely.

Glitches are preventing $1,200 stimulus checks from reaching millions of Americans. Here are the biggest problems, and the steps the IRS recommends to tackle them.

What users see when the IRS “Get My Payment” website is unable to check on the status of their $1,200-plus relief payment. (Washington Post photo by Heather Long)
The state has named more than 1,100 prisoners who will be freed in coming days because of coronavirus concerns. One high-profile federal inmate is going free, too: Michael Cohen, Trump's longtime lawyer and "fixer."

If you have asthma, are you more vulnerable to COVID-19? It's not showing up among the most common risk factors so far, researchers say.

Boeing's airplane factories will roar back into business next week with new protections for workers. That includes the 737 MAX assembly lines, indicating Boeing expects the FAA's clearance to fly the jet this summer.

The tail sections of two Boeing KC-46 tankers in front of the final assembly factory in Everett on Monday afternoon. Boeing said Thursday it will phase in a return of Puget Sound- area production workers starting April 20. (Mike Siegel / The Seattle Times)
The massive small-business loan program has run dry, leaving many companies flailing for a lifeline. Businesses in Washington state are getting a sizable infusion from the $349 billion federal Paycheck Protection Program.

Coronavirus is closing meat-processing plants, sparking fears of higher prices and a new round of hoarding.

How deadly is COVID-19? Here's why scientists still don't know the death rate, and which clues are proving most useful.

Seattle's biggest Pride events are going virtual. Organizers are asking for the community's help figuring out what they'll look like.

The Greater Seattle Business Association spells out the word “Equality” in a cloud of bubbles at the 45th annual Seattle Pride Parade Sunday June 30, 2019. Pride organizers announced Thursday that the major Seattle Pride events for 2020 will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Bettina Hansen / The Seattle Times)
—Kris Higginson

Coronavirus resources

Seattle Times staff

