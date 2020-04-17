National and local leaders continue to weigh how soon to return to normalcy as the number of COVID-19 cases starts to decline in some parts of the country. President Donald Trump on Thursday unveiled a three-phase plan to reopen U.S. businesses and schools, instructing state governors to move at their own pace, yet insisting the process would happen “relatively quickly.”
The most recent count of COVID-19 cases in Washington totals 11,152 infections and 583 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
Bill Gates, at odds with Trump on virus, becomes a right-wing target
In a 2015 speech, Bill Gates warned that the greatest risk to humanity was not nuclear war but an infectious virus that could threaten the lives of millions of people.
That speech has resurfaced in recent weeks with 25 million new views on YouTube — but not in the way that Gates probably intended. Anti-vaccinators, members of the conspiracy group QAnon and right-wing pundits have instead seized on the video as evidence that one of the world’s richest men planned to use a pandemic to wrest control of the global health system.
Gates, 64, the Microsoft co-founder turned philanthropist, has become the star of an explosion of conspiracy theories about the coronavirus outbreak. In posts on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, he is being falsely portrayed as the creator of COVID-19, as a profiteer from a virus vaccine, and as part of a dastardly plot to use the illness to cull or surveil the global population.
The wild claims have gained traction with conservative pundits like Laura Ingraham and anti-vaccinators such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Gates has emerged as a vocal counterweight to President Donald Trump on the coronavirus. For weeks, Gates has appeared on TV, on op-ed pages and in Reddit forums calling for stay-at-home policies, expanded testing and vaccine development. And without naming Trump, he has criticized the president’s policies, including this week’s move to cut funding to the World Health Organization.
Alaskans fearful as Washington fishing fleet prepares to head their way — without virus aboard
Alaskan communities, still haunted by the 1918 flu pandemic, are bracing nervously for an influx of fishermen, and some have called for the season to be canceled. Fishermen in the Seattle-Tacoma area are preparing to squeeze into cramped quarters safely, with hundreds of millions of dollars at stake: “The chance of having one hiccup — it’s going to ruin the season for everyone.”
—Hal Bernton
When centers closed, hearts opened
Across the Seattle area, hundreds of helpers have built food-delivery programs out of thin air to serve those who are hungry and isolated. Lolita Lawson, above, packs bags of food for seniors at the Filipino Community Center of Seattle. A video shows how another group of volunteers is pulling together to deliver 1,000 bags of groceries each week. The Sikh community, too, has found creative ways to help — including feeding hospital workers from Everett to Tacoma.
The state has named more than 1,100 prisoners who will be freed in coming days because of coronavirus concerns. One high-profile federal inmate is going free, too: Michael Cohen, Trump's longtime lawyer and "fixer."
If you have asthma, are you more vulnerable to COVID-19? It's not showing up among the most common risk factors so far, researchers say.
Boeing's airplane factories will roar back into business next week with new protections for workers. That includes the 737 MAX assembly lines, indicating Boeing expects the FAA's clearance to fly the jet this summer.
The massive small-business loan program has run dry, leaving many companies flailing for a lifeline. Businesses in Washington state are getting a sizable infusion from the $349 billion federal Paycheck Protection Program.
