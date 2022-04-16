New, highly transmissible forms of omicron may pose the latest COVID-19 threat, according to disease trackers monitoring the spread of new subvariants in New York and in Europe.

While it’s too soon to predict how far they might spread and how sick they might make people, officials say the omicron sublineages in New York are spreading up to 27% more rapidly than the BA.2 omicron variant.

Meanwhile, the push to vaccinate kids is stalling in the U.S. Data shows the cumulative rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations for children under the age of 18 is higher than what is typical for the flu.

The state Board of Health voted unanimously this week to not require COVID-19 vaccinations for Washington students attending K-12 schools this fall. But state health officials say they will continue to monitor metrics and revisit the issue if there is new data on how the vaccine affects school-age kids, or if a new variant emerges that is shown to have more severe impact on children.

