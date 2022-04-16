New, highly transmissible forms of omicron may pose the latest COVID-19 threat, according to disease trackers monitoring the spread of new subvariants in New York and in Europe.
While it’s too soon to predict how far they might spread and how sick they might make people, officials say the omicron sublineages in New York are spreading up to 27% more rapidly than the BA.2 omicron variant.
Meanwhile,
the push to vaccinate kids is stalling in the U.S. Data shows the cumulative rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations for children under the age of 18 is higher than what is typical for the flu.
The state Board of Health voted unanimously this week to
not require COVID-19 vaccinations for Washington students attending K-12 schools this fall. But state health officials say they will continue to monitor metrics and revisit the issue if there is new data on how the vaccine affects school-age kids, or if a new variant emerges that is shown to have more severe impact on children.
9:15 am Tri-Cities students shared hard-learned advice from COVID pandemic. It’s now a book
The assignment to the American Literature classes of Room 111 at Hanford High in Richland last fall was pretty basic.
Write a paragraph or two about their experience during the COVID-19 pandemic. Offer some advice to other teenagers on coping and moving forward, said their teacher Phil Cioppa.
“We’re trying to teach kids how to manage their emotions, yet they have a lot to teach, too,”
Cioppa said. “They really gave of themselves.”
What he had was the makings of a book, he thought.
—Annette Cary, Tri-City Herald
8:32 am With COVID-19 and now abortion, WA is Idaho’s civilization. Can that hold?
The pandemic fractured America. It exposed, and then accelerated, the widening of some cultural and political chasms between the red areas of the country and the blue.
The hope was that as the disease crisis subsided, these cracks might shrink back to something more resembling “normal.”
But what if a larger seismic event has been triggered that now can’t be, or won’t be, stopped?
Danny Westneat wonders how this will play out in our neighboring red state, Idaho.
—Danny Westneat
8:22 am WA schools get ready for a return from spring break — and a bump in COVID cases
As students and staff return from spring break next week, Seattle-area schools are bracing for possible spikes in COVID-19 cases.
They’re giving out rapid tests and encouraging masking — an effort to avoid a repeat of sharp increases in cases after school communities return from a break.
But will that be enough?
—Monica Velez and Jeanie Lindsay
Seattle Times staff & news services